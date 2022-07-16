The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, July 17, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 17, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Pisces entering Aries, and the Sun in Cancer have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Even you need things to be predictable at times, and with Venus entering the zodiac sign of Cancer, your home becomes a foundation you need to feel safe and secure.

Keep little tokens and memorabilia close for you to be reminded why home is where you hang your hat, and your heart.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Intimacy in conversation is not overrated, and when someone pays special attention to what you say, it means so much to you.

Venus entering Cancer brings a longing for human connection and what appeals to your heart the most? Empathy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

With Venus entering your money sector, you should be feeling positive about your finances.

Money often comes with Venus, and as Cancer season comes to a close, a payment you were waiting for could be coming to you this week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Show yourself some love, Cancer because you deserve it. With loving support coming from Venus entering your sign, self-care is needed.

Plan to stock up on things you use for calming rituals. If you love a good massage or bubble bath, why not treat yourself to one this weekend.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Someone you used to love may decide to show their darker side today. This can be a heartbreaking dose of reality tapping your dealbreaker button.

Breaking up with a person is never easy, but sometimes it's what you have to do because life is too short for toxic interactions where there's no resolution to be found.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A good friend is the softest place for you to land, and you may find their relationship one to cherish.

For this entire month, friends are a theme, and relationships rooted in loving support make your life feel complete.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A raise would be nice, wouldn't it, Libra? Even though it's uncomfortable to ask for one or to approach your boss about potential career advancement, you may reconsider being passive.

Waiting for things to come to you is one thing, but this month with Venus in your sector of respect, you may decide to show your go-getter side.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You love to learn and when it comes to religion, faith, or matters related to philosophy, expect to be intrigued.

With Venus in your sector of education, it's a great time to stock up on some good books to read. Have a home library or always wanted one? Time to visit a book store that specializes in old books to see what you will find.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Taking care of your family is so important to you, and if you've not written a will or put a life insurance policy in place, this month you may want to consider future matters.

With Venus in your legacy sector, it's a great time to take care of legalities. Death and life planning are things we put off because they seem so far away from now, but once you know what you want, it will give you a sense of relief because they are done.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Falling in love with someone or something is the goal, and even if you say you aren't looking for a romantic connection, you might be more than you realize.

Venus enters your partnership sector. This entry prompts planning for the future, but before you jump into a relationship with both feet, think about what you need in a mate.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Details you've overlooked become a necessary evil, and now with Venus in Cancer, you can become nitpicky about small matters that felt irrelevant to you.

Today, start to create a list of items you know you want to address before the month is over. You'll be glad you kept a notebook handy instead of trying to maintain every point in the back of your mind to recall later.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love is in the air, Pisces, and you are feeling romantic, perhaps even hoping for some sort of escape from the everyday.

Your love life can bloom. You might not be thinking about finding someone who is your forever, so a summer crush could be your speed.

Love can be playfully flirty without the pressure to perform or a bunch of strings attached, and a lot of fun for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.