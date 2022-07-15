The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, July 16, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jul 15, 2022
For Saturday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 16, 2022.
RELATED: Weekly Tarot Card Reading For Each Zodiac Sign, July 18 - 24, 2022
Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Aries
You're an open book today, Aries. In fact, you wear your heart on your sleeve and reveal all your cards to the one you love. For them, what you see is what you get. There's nothing to hide when you're falling in love.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Taurus
It's hard to discuss money with your partner, but there are those rare moments when you are on the same page. If you've been having trouble being eye-to-eye, things can change for the better.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Gemini
You are learning what you want and need in a real relationship. Love's door opens for you in a magical way. Your heart begins to feel less afraid to expose its softer side. This is a day made for true love.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Cancer
It's good to forget an ex who broke your heart. Today, you finally come to the place where someone's memory no longer stings. You are growing more confident, and your past is finally where it belongs.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Leo
Your friendships fill in the gap where your partner seems to not fulfill your needs. You can talk about the things you love and do things that you enjoy. There's a wonderful balance to your relationships and your life feels complete without having one person fill all your needs.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
Virgo
You could meet someone at work and realize that there are sparks flying all over the place. There's a wonderful budding opportunity for you in the future, and it could be the start of a new romance.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Libra
Your life takes a turn where you see why certain relationships didn't work out for you. They were not meant to be your forever, and you are more than you once were. For this reason, your love needed to be given to someone else.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Scorpio
You take your heart back and reclaim it for yourself. Where you once thought you needed to share your mind and soul with another being, you realize you like being single much more than you once thought.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Sagittarius
Love comes to you in a wave and it helps you to see why it's so easy to get lost in the moment. This is a solid reminder of how much you like it when you can control your emotions, but every once in a while you also love letting yourself go.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Capricorn
There's work to be done in a romantic relationship, You may find yourself at this place where you are ready to change certain things about yourself. And what your partner has been asking you to do no longer feels like a stretch or inconvenience.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Aquarius
It's time to stop overthinking things. You have been pondering too long about a relationship. If you're into someone, just go with the flow and see where the romance leads.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Pisces
You decide if you want to be with someone. You don't have to wait for a person to pick you. If you feel that there's something right, say so.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
More for You on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.