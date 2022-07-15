The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, July 16, 2022

For Saturday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 16, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Aries

You're an open book today, Aries. In fact, you wear your heart on your sleeve and reveal all your cards to the one you love. For them, what you see is what you get. There's nothing to hide when you're falling in love.

Taurus

It's hard to discuss money with your partner, but there are those rare moments when you are on the same page. If you've been having trouble being eye-to-eye, things can change for the better.

Gemini

You are learning what you want and need in a real relationship. Love's door opens for you in a magical way. Your heart begins to feel less afraid to expose its softer side. This is a day made for true love.

Cancer

It's good to forget an ex who broke your heart. Today, you finally come to the place where someone's memory no longer stings. You are growing more confident, and your past is finally where it belongs.

Leo

Your friendships fill in the gap where your partner seems to not fulfill your needs. You can talk about the things you love and do things that you enjoy. There's a wonderful balance to your relationships and your life feels complete without having one person fill all your needs.

Virgo

You could meet someone at work and realize that there are sparks flying all over the place. There's a wonderful budding opportunity for you in the future, and it could be the start of a new romance.

Libra

Your life takes a turn where you see why certain relationships didn't work out for you. They were not meant to be your forever, and you are more than you once were. For this reason, your love needed to be given to someone else.

Scorpio

You take your heart back and reclaim it for yourself. Where you once thought you needed to share your mind and soul with another being, you realize you like being single much more than you once thought.

Sagittarius

Love comes to you in a wave and it helps you to see why it's so easy to get lost in the moment. This is a solid reminder of how much you like it when you can control your emotions, but every once in a while you also love letting yourself go.

Capricorn

There's work to be done in a romantic relationship, You may find yourself at this place where you are ready to change certain things about yourself. And what your partner has been asking you to do no longer feels like a stretch or inconvenience.

Aquarius

It's time to stop overthinking things. You have been pondering too long about a relationship. If you're into someone, just go with the flow and see where the romance leads.

Pisces

You decide if you want to be with someone. You don't have to wait for a person to pick you. If you feel that there's something right, say so.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.