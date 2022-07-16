The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, July 17, 2022

For Sunday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 17, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Aries

You are the center of the home for the people in your life. Your gentle side is so comforting. So, share it with the people you love. They adore this about you!

Taurus

A gentle word is needed. Give compliments and dote on your loved ones. They need to know you approve of them. It's sweet to be told you're loved in more ways than one.

Gemini

Buy something personal for yourself. You deserve to feel as good as you are. Cherish a moment that you can give to yourself. Give yourself something that makes you feel rich, and it doesn't have to cost a lot of money.

Cancer

When you're happy, the entire world glows around you. When you're in your element, it's as though there's a light in the room. You are the one who brings love in new ways, and with Venus in your sign, you're radiant.

Leo

You can love others from a safe distance. Some people are best when they are in your memories and not in your life.

Virgo

A good friend can be like a warm blanket around your heart. Knowing that you're loved is all you need today. Spend time with your best friend and let them give you dose of laugher and joy.

Libra

Your pride can get in the way of love. If something really doesn't matter too much, don't fight for it. Remember, people before things are what matter the most.

Scorpio

Learn about love, today. See love and relationships as a divine spiritual practice. You may find it easier to care for people when you notice that there's a lesson involved.

Sagittarius

Donate something you no longer need. Today, pay it forward. Start the day with one loving gesture served toward a stranger who can use your help.

Capricorn

Today, you may fall in love with a soulmate. Someone close to you could be the one and they are right in front of your eyes, but you didn't recognize it before.

Aquarius

Love always comes with a bit of work, but it's so worth it. Love is something you do for yourself because it changes you. And, when you change, everything else around you changes, too.

Pisces

Romance is near. You get to enjoy a little bit of playfulness with someone. Let the vibe out that you're open to flirting. It's time for your heart to be open to the simplicity of love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.