The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, July 17, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jul 16, 2022
For Sunday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 17, 2022.
RELATED: Each Zodiac Sign's Monthly Horoscope For July 1 - 31, 2022
Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
Aries
You are the center of the home for the people in your life. Your gentle side is so comforting. So, share it with the people you love. They adore this about you!
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Taurus
A gentle word is needed. Give compliments and dote on your loved ones. They need to know you approve of them. It's sweet to be told you're loved in more ways than one.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Gemini
Buy something personal for yourself. You deserve to feel as good as you are. Cherish a moment that you can give to yourself. Give yourself something that makes you feel rich, and it doesn't have to cost a lot of money.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Cancer
When you're happy, the entire world glows around you. When you're in your element, it's as though there's a light in the room. You are the one who brings love in new ways, and with Venus in your sign, you're radiant.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Leo
You can love others from a safe distance. Some people are best when they are in your memories and not in your life.
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Virgo
A good friend can be like a warm blanket around your heart. Knowing that you're loved is all you need today. Spend time with your best friend and let them give you dose of laugher and joy.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely
Libra
Your pride can get in the way of love. If something really doesn't matter too much, don't fight for it. Remember, people before things are what matter the most.
RELATED: Signs You've Met Your Soulmate Or Twin Flame, By Zodiac Sign
Scorpio
Learn about love, today. See love and relationships as a divine spiritual practice. You may find it easier to care for people when you notice that there's a lesson involved.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Sagittarius
Donate something you no longer need. Today, pay it forward. Start the day with one loving gesture served toward a stranger who can use your help.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
Capricorn
Today, you may fall in love with a soulmate. Someone close to you could be the one and they are right in front of your eyes, but you didn't recognize it before.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Aquarius
Love always comes with a bit of work, but it's so worth it. Love is something you do for yourself because it changes you. And, when you change, everything else around you changes, too.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Pisces
Romance is near. You get to enjoy a little bit of playfulness with someone. Let the vibe out that you're open to flirting. It's time for your heart to be open to the simplicity of love.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
More for You on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.