The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, July 18, 2022

For Monday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 18, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Aries

Everyone feels selfish at times, even when they are in love. You may struggle with your own wants and forget to consider the needs of others. Be balanced today.

Taurus

Try not to let the past bother you. Things happen for a reason, and no one is perfect. You have to let go of the problems you face to enjoy love for all it's worth.

Gemini

Friends fight with each other every once in a while. How you handle conflict is a testimony of your love for one another. Be the one who acts in kindness, even if others do not.

Cancer

Respect is a major issue for you today. You'll want to feel respected and cherished for who you are. Sensitivity can be rampant today.

Leo

You learn from the people you love especially during times of duress. You may not enjoy all the ways people act when they are around you, but observing what you like and dislike can truly be an eye-opening experience for you.

Virgo

Love is meant to be give and take. Sometimes people feel like they have to take more than is necessary. When this happens, you are the person who can help them understand what love truly is.

Libra

Someone is pushing you away, and it can hurt your heart. Ask why. If they don't want to answer, give them space. They will come back around when the timing is right.

Scorpio

When someone judges you harshly, it speaks more about themselves than about you. You may not understand what prompts someone to be this way, but this can be a sign that a person you love is hurting.

Sagittarius

You can't force romance on someone. People either want to feel like they are special or they aren't ready to believe it. Your role in their live is to be loving when you can and to understand when they refuse to let you in.

Capricorn

Home can feel a bit chaotic, and you may need to see all sides of a situation. Problems will pass with a little patience and time. Don't take things personally when it feels like something is unsolvable.

Aquarius

It's easy to argue when someone seems to be picking a fight with you for no reason at all. You may have to take the high road and show a person how patient you are.

Pisces

You can't buy love, but you can help others with what you have. Today, generosity is one way you show your love is strong and real. You may be the one to give of your time more than anything else.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.