The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, July 19, 2022

For Tuesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 19, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Aries

You are wearing your heart on your sleeve, Aries. Romance will be all you think about right now. From flirting to doing everything to having your own hot girl summer, you're making moves.

You are passionate about love and it does not matter what the occasion is. You're here for it.

Taurus

You cannot please everyone, and sometimes your parents or your partner's parents have a particular vision for your life.

They think that they know what you need more than you do. Family members who overstep boundaries can rub against the grain for you right now, and you may feel the need to let them know.

Gemini

You're growing bolder by the day, Gemini. You know what you want in love and you're unafraid to go for it.

If someone has wondered how you feel, they won't be doubting before this month is over. You'll show it!

Cancer

Are you hoping to get engaged? The urge to ring shop and look for the right stone and setting may be too hard to resist.

Single? It's a great day for online shopping and using Pinterest to start creating a style that you want to make your signature look.

Leo

All eyes are on you, Leo. With your solar season coming to you this week and Mercury entering your sign, you are able to capture the attention of others easily.

Something about radiates an attractive vibe. When possible, wear something with gold, which is your power color, or if you love it — red!

Virgo

A wounded ego can be a problem for you, as it hurts to think you could give all your love and trust to someone and they just step on your heart as if it were nothing to them.

Your feelings are valid, but there is going to come to a point when you have to reclaim your power and decide you won't give it over to a person who doesn't deserve it. This week work hard on letting go so you can move on.

Libra

You will want to be careful about who you give the title 'friend' to, and only choose people who admire and respect you for who you are.

You may have dealt with toxic individuals last month, but now it's time to stand your ground and no longer settle for treatment you know that you don't deserve.

Scorpio

You may have a person in your life who loves and worships the ground you walk on.

Being put on a pedestal can be a bit overwhelming especially if you're concerned about disappointing them when your human side shows. Today, try as you might to let them know you're imperfect, words may fall on deaf ears.

Sagittarius

Love teaches you things, and sometimes it takes distance, space, and feeling a bit down for you to see what you have.

You may not always appreciate a person in your life because of their familiarity, but today, you see the value in what you have and it brings your relationship to a new level.

Capricorn

Today, you may discover someone's secret, and it can hurt you deeply to think that they didn't feel comfortable telling you what they were going through.

You can choose to view this situation as a turning point in your relationship. Encourage open communication and try to nip their fears before they fester any further.

Aquarius

Is love always the answer? Today, you may question what this word means in a way you have not before.

You may find yourself battling with the idea of a conventional relationship and the forms that you'd like for romance to take that bend the rules you once believed relationships ought to follow. For you, this could be a game changer.

Pisces

You take pride in the details and when it comes to things like your body, you want to look your best. To you, love may be expressed sweetly through self-care.

By finding a way to create a schedule that works for you to tend to your personal wants and needs, you're laying the foundation for self-love and it can feel so good for you!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.