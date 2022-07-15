Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 16, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Saturday, July 16, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

The Sun will spend the day in Cancer which rules the home, authority figures and it also rules the Chariot tarot card.

The Moon changes signs today.

The Moon has spent the last two and half days in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and now, it will enter Pisces which brings out our deepest fears and desire not to face them.

Saturday's numerology involves the Life Path Number 11/2, the Intuitive.

This weekend, our spidey senses come alive and we are open, expressive and intrigued by matters related to the unknown.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Pull out a pen today, Aries. It's time to write down positive messages and to surround yourself with words that affirm you and give you a boost of confidence.

You are making big changes, so be sure to keep your mind focused on the bright side of life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Love is in the air, Taurus. A brand new relationship is forming. You may meet someone and feel as though you've known each other for all your lives.

When the dots connect, it will be like nothing else you've ever felt before. If you've been lonely, your sorrows will pass.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

There's a resourcefulness to you today. You find a way to solve a problem with ease. You aren't afraid to test the waters or do something new. In fact, you pave a new path that is necessary and it works!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You are learning to navigate difficult conversations.

When others want to argue, you demonstrate a capacity to instill harmony and to encourage people to want to get along.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You are bringing change into the world that is both rooted in love and compassion.

Today, focus on healing and don't worry about whether or not things will change for the better. They will because of you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Everyone needs that one friend who brings mothering energy into the relationship.

When a friend is hurting, you are so comforting and helpful with advice and kind words.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Today, take care and exercise a little bit of caution. Even with a little extra carefulness, expect problems to take place.

A little more attention to details can go a long way to avoid wasted time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

When you're doing well, there are people who will always cheer you on and then there are people who feel like you are getting something they are not.

When you feel that people view you with the green eye of envy, don't let their hate get under your skin. Ignore them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Every once in a while you may do something that's a bit on the riskier side because of your natural curiosity. Today, taper this as the Seven of Swords is a warning sign. You could go overboard and regret your decision later. Stay alert!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

When you know you're right, you're pretty determined. You are ready to stand your ground today no matter what battle you face. There are a few ways you could go about demonstrating your courage and strength, but whatever you decide to do, don't be overly pushy or aggressive. The truth often defends itself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You will notice when someone is acting passive-aggressively. You may not like this type of behavior in the other person.

You may find it annoying that they are showing their darker side. When it all comes down to you though, forgive. Because letting go is a gift you give to yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You get what you work hard to earn. Today, all the things you were hoping to see happen in your life rooted in your efforts at work and your job begin to show signs of promise. You manifest so much more than you dared to dream!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.