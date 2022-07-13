Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 14, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Thursday, July 14, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

If you're looking for romance, then today is your lucky day, Aries.

The Ten of Cups is a positive omen for the blossoming of a new relationship. If you're online and looking for love, the perfect person may send you a note! Swoon!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

What's worrying you, Taurus? There are lots of things in life that can get you down if you choose to focus on them only.

You may not want to be all positive vibes only today because of things you know need to be addressed now. However, try not to let something negative get the best of you. Chin up!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Luck and more luck, Gemini. You need something good to happen in your life as soon as possible, don't you?

The great news is that when you receive the Wheel of Fortune tarot card it's a sign that the universe has heard your wishes and is planning to grant something wonderful to you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Go out and buy yourself something nice, Cancer.

When you work as hard as you do, you deserve to have something to show for your efforts.

How long as it been since you've treated yourself to a gift? If it's been a while, it's time to go shopping.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Why do you wear your heart on your sleeve, Leo? You just love to do thoughtful things for others.

Your sweet and sensitive side always shows through in the things you do. Sometimes this can draw wonderful people into your life.

But be careful, Leo, sometimes it can draw people who use you for your kindness in ways they shouldn't. You're smart, so when your gut tells you to be careful, watch out.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

You are such a good judge of character, Virgo, so don't second-guess yourself.

When you have a strong inclination that something is wrong, listen to your heart.

You know what you need and what you want. A dealbreaker is a line in the sand someone else should not cross.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

This is an exciting time, Libra. You are about to start a new journey and everything is beginning to look positive.

You are becoming more and more determined to reach these goals and grow in an amazing way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

When two strong-willed personalities meet then they can bump heads and hurt each other.

You will navigate this stressful point in your relationships and rise to the top like cream.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Look how far you've come, Sagittarius, You're the source of support for someone you love and they appreciate all that you've been able to give or be. You are a true friend!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Dig in your heels, Capricorn. Set your mind to reach your greatest hopes and desires. Don't let haters ruin your future because they don't understand your dreams. Do this for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

Trouble happens, but don't let it put weight on your heart. You're so much bigger than this situation.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Have you been looking for the love of your life, Pisces? If you've been waiting for a soulmate, your time has come. Open your heart to love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.