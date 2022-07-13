The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Relationships On Thursday, July 14, 2022

Today, we may find ourselves delighted by the support we get from the people we love, especially if we are in romantic relationships with people we consider our best friends.

It's an auspicious day for love simply because the kind of love that feels satisfying on this day, July 14, is the kind that works with you.

We dream big dreams, and even though we might feel somewhat idealistic due to Venus square Neptune's influence, we will also see that we're not alone in our dream. Whatever it is that we wish for, we can know that we're not alone in that dream.

What's going on today is that we feel good about being who we are, and that usually means we do not feel diminished by having to give love to others.

We don't envy our mates for having their path, nor do we feel infringed upon if they decide to travel side by side on ours. Today is a day of togetherness; it is also a perfect time to see what makes you and your person compatible.

Venus square Neptune brings us good fortune through easy communication and mutual interest.

What you might not have known about your partner is something that could come forward today — and it will shock you as to how much on your side they are, not to mention that their dream is practically identical to your own, no matter what that vision may be.

You will feel supported and at ease today, and that in itself is good luck.

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love and have the best relationships on Thursday, July 14, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've always been in touch with your great imagination, and you've also always felt that if you were to be in a romantic relationship, the person you'd be with would have to meet you in that department. What's fortunate today is that you'll either discover that person anew or find out something about your present partner that shocks and delights you.

It turns out they have a very similar vision, and they are equally delighted to find out that you're on board with the same kind of thinking.

Luck in love today looks like you and this wonderful person are talking about the next step in your relationship and what you'd like to do together for the world. And while that might sound grand or generous, that's what happens when Venus square Neptune influences your love life, as it will today.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If there's anything you love and appreciate, it's having someone in your life who doesn't judge you for your ways. You are unique, a real character, and admirable at that, too; however, you are what one would call a 'particular taste,' and it's never been that easy to find someone who enjoys your 'flavor.'

Being unique isn't always fun, but owning your behavior is great.

What makes it even better is when you find someone who accepts you for who you are and is similar to you in all the right ways. Today, July 14, is one such day, and it will bring you the good feeling of knowing, without uncertainty, that you are with the right person romantically.

This could last, so don't worry about how it's all going to 'end.' It may not end. Cherish the day, and know this is only the beginning.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Considering that this day also hosts the moon in Aquarius, you and your partner should be giddy over the idea that there's so much to look forward to.

It seems you've finally found someone to share your life with, and while people in your life sneer at your choice, you've never cared about petty things like that.

It seems your love interest is much more into you than they are into caring what others think, and this makes for a fantastic day of telling the world to back off.

While this isn't exactly a goal, you will inspire jealousy today from friends who can't deal with the fact that you're 'this' happy. You and your partner can call this day, July 14, 2022, a total win. Good for you; enjoy it all while you can.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.