The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Trust No One During Venus Square Neptune On Thursday, July 14, 2022

They say that perception is everything, which is dead-on truth. However, perception is also in the eye of the beholder; we are responsible for how we perceive our circumstances.

We choose where we will suffer through it or glide alongside in bliss.

While that might seem a little 'advanced' for the average thinking person, we must all admit that we are the only ones living our own lives, and so how we choose to see the world is ultimately up to us.

Darkness and light complement each other.

Today brings us Venus square Neptune, and while this can be a lovely transit that comes with much positivity, there's a dark side to this event, and for some of us, we will get to experience its less than popular effects. Venus square Neptune is filled with much love, but it may also come with too much scrutiny.

We may love our friends and family, but we may also look too hard at them. In other words, today, we find all the faults we look for. As they say, if you look for the truth, be prepared to find it. And today, that 'truth' will be subjective.

July 14, 2022, will have us picking ourselves apart; we will find every fault that could be within ourselves, and then, when we are tired of ripping ourselves to shreds, we'll move on to whoever is next on the list.

Ultimately, we will decide that everyone is worthless and that no one can be trusted. It may just be a mood, but this foul mood results from finding too much fault with our own person.

How could we possibly trust anyone else if we can't trust ourselves?

The three zodiac signs who trust no one during Venus Square Neptune on July 14, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You don't need a textbook to teach you the lessons of life; you're a graduate of the School of Hard Knocks, and things like 'trust' and 'security' are not things you feel naturally. Life has shown you that people cannot be trusted. Sure, you'll hear your share of, "But you have to trust people, Aries!"

This is water off your back; you'll do what you do, your way, until the day you die. You don't see that upside to trusting people. Can you love them? You can, but trust is another ballgame, and you're just not up for that kind of naïveté.

Not during Venus square Neptune, that's for sure, and today gives you plenty of examples as to why you should trust your judgment and pass hard on the opinions of those around you. Can you be happy this way? Actually, for you, Aries, this is the only way you can be happy.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Time and experience have shown you that trusting people is something that fools do. During Venus square Neptune, you believe what you've always believed: there's no point in trusting people as they are relentlessly into their agenda and nothing else.

This plan may very well include you, your love, your life and all the respect you can want but it's not necessarily going to last, nor can it be trusted. You feel safe in this.

You don't get into the idea of trusting being a 'good' thing. You believe that giving your full trust to someone is to set yourself up for massive disappointment.

This feeling will be exacerbated during Venus square Neptune, as this transit tends to shut the blinders on one's eyes. You may have a narrow perception of the world, but hey, it works for you, so why not?

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Love all, trust none. That's your motto, and while we have Venus square Neptune in the sky, you'll be fully committed to the idea of hanging on to your defensive lack of trust in anyone who is a human being. Animals, you trust.

Plants, you trust. Humans, not so much. Your life has taught you that you are the one who comes through for you.

You are your only savior and the only one who could possibly understand what you're going through. You are rarely in the mood to be humored; you want to be understood, not 'dealt with.'

Venus square Neptune shows you that you are not as full of 'love and light' as you may want people to believe, but as you grow and mature, you find that days like this are reflections of your inner truth. Love all, trust none. Act accordingly, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.