This week's rough horoscopes for three zodiac signs will have us visited by several transits that may make portions of the week hard to endure. We are looking at how our mental health affects our physical health.

There's a perfect chance that the week's earlier mental escapades may create stress-related physical symptoms by the week's end.

July 11 - 17, 2022 our weekly astrological transits toy with our minds.

The week starts with Moon sextile Pluto, which heightens the sense of doom or depressed thinking, and that is only made worse by the Moon opposite Mercury — a transit that locks us into our negative thinking, making our minds an inescapable prison. And as it goes with prisons, we feel confined, cramped, and stuck in our own head space.

We're also looking at a Full Supermoon in Capricorn this week, which may have us judging ourselves for thinking along the way we do. For example, we may feel bad about something and judge ourselves for being too self-indulgent. It's the old 'between a rock and a hard place' feeling. Damned if you do, damned if you don't.

We might have been able to keep it to a minimum if the more troubling transits were held at bay for only a few days, but this week is somewhat jam-packed with trouble-makers.

When it comes to giving up on dreams, we have the Moon conjunct with Pluto to add to the Pluto madness. And while transits like Moon square Mars can be anger-filled, we might be able to use this power to get ourselves out of this state of self-pity and drama-filled overthinking.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscope, July 11 - 17, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You might feel overly concerned about your health this week, and who could blame you? It's a strange world out there, and it seems like we're still in the 'Covid world.' Don't let yourself fall into paranoia, though.

Remember the mind-body connection; healthy mind, healthy body. You may indulge in a bit of overthinking this week, which might lead you down some unsavory mental paths; try to brush those thoughts away if possible, as they are not real.

Your tendency towards hypochondria is at an all-time high, thanks to the more worrisome transits, but this too is nothing you should give much power to. Don't let your mind dictate what you feel; if anything, try to meditate or simply practice some self-care. A nice hot bath and a good meal will do you good.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your sense of balance will be thrown off this week as the events of the week do not align with your original plans. Being thrown off your routine makes you anxious; that full Moon in Capricorn makes you feel like if you don't attend to all that was planned, you'll end up a fool and a failure.

You are obviously taking too much stress on, and so much of it has nothing to do with you.

Still, you can't seem to help it; it's almost as if you're opting for anxiety rather than accepting things as they are. A little acceptance goes a long way, Libra, and when you can't control things, it's a good idea to release your need to do just that.

Nothing tragic or even dangerous is going on this week, so you don't need to make it into a bigger problem than it already is. Take your time, breathe deeply, and just accept. That is what will bring you relaxation.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Every now and then, you give yourself over to negative thinking, and during this week, you might just go overboard. And, as with negative thinking, it only takes one little trigger to set you off on a path of self-destructive habits.

It's as if you want to punish yourself this week for something you can't even put your finger on; you feel like you're not good enough when you are actually better than good. You are ruled by self-doubt, which manifests as mistake-making and saying the wrong thing at the wrong time.

Your inner turmoil needs a vent, and if you don't watch yourself, you'll be expressing yourself in ways that end up hurting people you don't want to hurt.

Be conscious of this, Pisces. Don't say caustic things without thinking them through first. You will work out your issues on your own time; do not ascribe to the old adage, "misery loves company."

