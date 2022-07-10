Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 11, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 11, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Monday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Sagittarius, and the Sun in Cancer have in store for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, July 11, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Let the tears flow, Aries. There are days when you just need a long, hard cry.

But once you get the pain and sorrow out of your system something amazing happens.

You begin to understand the true meaning of rainbows after a storm.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

There is a path with a fork in the road, and Taurus, you are standing right at the center of a decision.

You may not know which way to go, and you might not even like either of these choices.

However, by listening to your intuition, you may find that it's much easier to pick a journey that is meant for you at this time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Look at you, doing things and thriving. Gemini, your soft approach serves you well today.

Not only do you build solid relationships with people who matter, but you also do something miraculous.

You plant seeds that will become a beautiful garden of hope for your life in the future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Your mind is ripe for new information and your heart is crying out to learn all that you can right now.

What you need right now is a good book to read or a documentary to tantalize your interests. Today is perfect for scrolling the latest releases and picking out what you'll binge on next.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

A fresh start, Leo ... and you are going to thrive when you are in the zone.

However, be sure not to become overly confident when you are venturing forward. It's always advisable to listen to others when you can.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Today, your sharp wit and bright mind can be slightly intimidating even though you do not intend to come across that way.

You may need to pull back a bit to allow others to absorb all that you've said. Sometimes you can think circles around others, but today, holding back serves you well.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Set a goal, Libra. It's time to challenge yourself in a way that you have not in a while.

What big idea should you tackle next? What huge project are you ready to take action on. This card is inspiring you to build. The sky is the limit for you!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

It's one thing to stand your ground, but it is another thing to cause an argument.

A part of you may be angry about something another person did, and you may want to let them have it with harsh words and attitude.

The problem with this approach is that it only continues to fan the flames of rage you are feeling.

Maybe you will want to let your emotions settle down before going for the jugular.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

You are fully capable to do a thing you've been thinking about.

Today you may receive a burst of energy that allows you to complete all tasks and get things done. It's a highly productive day, indeed.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Something good is coming to you. You have done all the hard work. You've made the effort.

You are in a position to benefit from what you have done. Don't be shy about success. Enjoy all that you've accomplished.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Be fair, Aquarius. Today you play the role of diplomate in the group.

You may feel more like a referee who calls shots and explains why certain actions were foul or OK. This is your burden to carry, but you'll do an excellent job.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Your emotions set you free, Pisces. When you lead by your emotional intelligence an amazing thing can happen inside of you.

You may discover the essence of your being and why you have been feeling a certain way for a long time. Think — clarity.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.