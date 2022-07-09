Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 10, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 10, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Sagittarius, and the Sun in Cancer have in store for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Catch your breath, Aries. This tarot card reveals you are headed for a busy day.

Remember to put on your metaphorical cape and be a superhero. You'll be battling forces from all around, but the good news is that you win.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You aren't one to rush too quickly into anything, but your headstrong ways serve you well today.

You have a goal and you will pursue it. No matter what comes your way, you won't stop until you've got the brass ring in your hand.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Patience is a virtue, but too much time on your hands will leave you overthinking.

It's better to stay busy, Gemini. You won't want to be stewing over things you can't control and wasting time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

There's a shadow in your life and you may not understand what it is or how it got there.

Some situations aren't meant for you to understand, though. They are too dark and their mysterious nature shouldn't allure you. Instead, it is a deterrent, that needs to turn you off.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Someone has decided not to respect your love and it hurts deeply.

This could be a wound that you just can't heal. It's time to open up and chat about the past, Leo. Clear the air so you can move on.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You are fighting something or a situation you know needs to be fixed soon. But, you may feel more like a lone voice crying into the night where no one listens.

So, Virgo, fight a few battles of your own. You may enjoy the drama-free solitude for a while.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Sit pretty, Libra. You've worked so hard to be where you are. You've climbed the mountain of success and before you decide to take on new challenges, enjoy this view.

It's going to pale in comparison to the new heights you're headed toward.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You have all you need for true success, Scorpio.

You are in an amazing position of authority to command your time, energy, and talents. You have lots of opportunities here before you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Time management is your superpower today. Love planners, pens, stickers, and all the pretty things?

Then, pull them out and enjoy some creative structuring of your life. Making a vision board will be a bonus.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Keeping to yourself today could feel like a mini-vacation Get lost in your thoughts.

Allow some peace, quiet, and tranquility to put your heart to rest.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You are a money magnet, Aquarius. You just draw things when they are needed.

If you're hoping for more opportunities, look for them. You're going to find plenty.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Today, expect a minor inconvenience to pop up but it's short-lived.

Have a sense of humor to work through it. It will make the time pass and lend itself to a wonderful story in the future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.