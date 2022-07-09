Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 10, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jul 09, 2022
Your daily horoscope for July 10, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Sagittarius, and the Sun in Cancer have in store for you.
RELATED: The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Change In Their Love Life During Moon In Scorpio, July 8 - 10, 2022
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles
Catch your breath, Aries. This tarot card reveals you are headed for a busy day.
Remember to put on your metaphorical cape and be a superhero. You'll be battling forces from all around, but the good news is that you win.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles
You aren't one to rush too quickly into anything, but your headstrong ways serve you well today.
You have a goal and you will pursue it. No matter what comes your way, you won't stop until you've got the brass ring in your hand.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Temperance
Patience is a virtue, but too much time on your hands will leave you overthinking.
It's better to stay busy, Gemini. You won't want to be stewing over things you can't control and wasting time.
RELATED: Signs You've Met Your Soulmate Or Twin Flame, By Zodiac Sign
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Moon
There's a shadow in your life and you may not understand what it is or how it got there.
Some situations aren't meant for you to understand, though. They are too dark and their mysterious nature shouldn't allure you. Instead, it is a deterrent, that needs to turn you off.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Three of Swords
Someone has decided not to respect your love and it hurts deeply.
This could be a wound that you just can't heal. It's time to open up and chat about the past, Leo. Clear the air so you can move on.
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: King of Swords
You are fighting something or a situation you know needs to be fixed soon. But, you may feel more like a lone voice crying into the night where no one listens.
So, Virgo, fight a few battles of your own. You may enjoy the drama-free solitude for a while.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles
Sit pretty, Libra. You've worked so hard to be where you are. You've climbed the mountain of success and before you decide to take on new challenges, enjoy this view.
It's going to pale in comparison to the new heights you're headed toward.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles
You have all you need for true success, Scorpio.
You are in an amazing position of authority to command your time, energy, and talents. You have lots of opportunities here before you.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Four of Swords
Time management is your superpower today. Love planners, pens, stickers, and all the pretty things?
Then, pull them out and enjoy some creative structuring of your life. Making a vision board will be a bonus.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Hermit
Related Stories From YourTango:
Keeping to yourself today could feel like a mini-vacation Get lost in your thoughts.
Allow some peace, quiet, and tranquility to put your heart to rest.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles
You are a money magnet, Aquarius. You just draw things when they are needed.
If you're hoping for more opportunities, look for them. You're going to find plenty.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Tower
Today, expect a minor inconvenience to pop up but it's short-lived.
Have a sense of humor to work through it. It will make the time pass and lend itself to a wonderful story in the future.
RELATED: The Absolute Worst, Most Negative Personality Trait Of Each Zodiac Sign
More for You on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.