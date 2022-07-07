The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Change In Their Love Life During Moon In Scorpio, July 8 - 10, 2022

On July 8, 2022, many of us will need to look within for answers. We may feel a bit more sensitive than usual due to the transit Moon in Scorpio, looming above us, and this may jumpstart that inner search for peace, for meaning.

We feel strong and calm during this transit, but we require quiet and will need time to work things out. Such efforts may make us question our love lives; are we doing the right thing?

Is there something that could use a change, and are we ready to change own selves if this is something we feel might be necessary?

Keep in mind, that it's not that we need a change in partners; we just need a change in how we do things with that partner. If we are to keep this relationship going — as we want to — then we have to be able to bend.

Rigidity has no place in a love affair, as we grow with the times and therefore, we need to find new avenues to explore throughout the relationship.

Moon in Scorpio is not an upsetting transit; we feel patient and caring during this time. We want to know how to make our relationships kinder and more compassionate.

We are in touch with our emotions, and even if we are not sure of our next move, we know there must be one and that we will figure it all out with patience and care. We change for the better during the Moon in Scorpio.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Change In Their Love Life During Moon In Scorpio On July 8 - 10, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When you got into the relationship that you are now in, you made sure that you'd pay attention; you were not up for 'just another mediocre' love affair, and that meant you knew ahead of time that it would need work. You are wise, as all relationships take work for them to last.

People are so odd at times, and if we are to spend our lives with them, we need to show them space. This also goes for our own oddness; we need room to grow. During Moon in Scorpio, you will find that your introspective feelings are keen; the more you spend time figuring out what might need change, the more you come up with solutions.

You are with a person who wants to grow with you and is willing to listen and speak. You are both feeling sensitive and open during this transit, and much good can come of it.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If there's anyone who is up for change, it's you, Taurus, because you see this world and your own relationship as fluid; nothing stays the same and you are prepared for that. While everything feels right in your romance 'as is,' you have come to recognize the signs of necessary change.

During Moon in Scorpio, you feel it strongly, and so does your partner. This would be a great time for you and this person to sit down and have a heart-to-heart; talk about your future, plans, and dreams.

Let them know what bothers you now and what you want to see change. Be fearless but compassionate in your tone; express yourself and listen well to their response. You can build much good if you work with Moon in Scorpio today.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's a part of you that has learned a great lesson from your past relationship, and that is: that change is essential for romance to work. In the past, you were resistant to change, damaging your connection to the person you were with.

This new person is not someone you want to lose. So it's time for you to tap into that bank of wisdom accumulated through previous experience with love and romance. It's time to freshen things up and start things anew.

During Moon in Scorpio, you will feel open to this idea. Whereas you might have once wanted to insist upon things staying the same, you realize now that you must be a part of the change that has to take place if the two of you are to make it through this together. And you will, Gemini. You will make it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.