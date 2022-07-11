Zodiac

The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, July 12, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jul 11, 2022

The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, July 12, 2022

For Tuesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 12, 2022.

RELATED: Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs, July 11 July 17, 2022

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Aries

Aries

Love can be hard to handle at times, and when you feel alone, lean on a good friend. They are there for you without any strings attached and can fill your heart with simple love.

RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign

Taurus

Taurus

Love is work, but there are times when it's better to do less than more. Instead of pushing for perfection or fixing things, take a step back, Taurus, and just listen.

RELATED: The Absolute Worst, Most Negative Personality Trait Of Each Zodiac Sign

Gemini

Gemini

Faith in love gets restored when your heart is healed. Every once in a while, anger and disruptive emotions help you to see where your emotions are and what your heart is needing next.

RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies

Cancer

Cancer

Let secrets go, Cancer You may become easily obsessed with hearing about someone's life story. The truth is that it's all in the past. What matters is how you love each other now and in the future.

RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely

Leo

Leo

An ex could return, Leo. It's time to take care of unfinished business, even if that means saying goodbye in a way that was not done before.

RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked

Virgo

Virgo

It's time for healing, Virgo. You can't always forget things that hurt your relationship, but you can undo the damage by working together as a team.

RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst

Libra

Libra

It's hard to be romantic when you feel like your partner doesn't see you for who you are. If you're not feeling it, don't pretend. Go back to square one.

RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least

Scorpio

Scorpio

Family can cause problems in a relationship if you allow them to overstep boundaries. You may need to remind others gently that you're grown enough to make your own decisions.

RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

It's good to listen when you feel like you've said enough but your words fell on deaf ears. Today, allow your partner to speak their mind, and observe to see if their actions and words match.

RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked

Capricorn

Capricorn

Invest in your relationship with simple things. You may have felt the need to buy things to make your mate happy. Today, give them something that money cannot buy — your love.

Related Stories From YourTango:

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Loved During The Moon Square Jupiter On Tuesday, July 12, 2022
The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, July 11, 2022
The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Forgive Their Enemies During The Moon Square Neptune On Monday, July 11, 2022

RELATED: Signs You've Met Your Soulmate Or Twin Flame, By Zodiac Sign

Aquarius

Aquarius

Let go of unmet expectations. You may be hard on yourself and need a little slack. Don't worry if you're imperfect. Love never is.

RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst

Pisces

Pisces

Thinking about the past can ruin the moment. Focus on your time together now and try to do the best you can to make it special.

RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least

More for You on YourTango:

The Zodiac Sign You'll Have The Best Sex With
Zodiac Signs That Can't Stop Cheating, Ranked From Most To Least Likely
The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

Get your horoscope delivered free to your inbox daily!