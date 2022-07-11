The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, July 12, 2022

For Tuesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 12, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Aries

Love can be hard to handle at times, and when you feel alone, lean on a good friend. They are there for you without any strings attached and can fill your heart with simple love.

Taurus

Love is work, but there are times when it's better to do less than more. Instead of pushing for perfection or fixing things, take a step back, Taurus, and just listen.

Gemini

Faith in love gets restored when your heart is healed. Every once in a while, anger and disruptive emotions help you to see where your emotions are and what your heart is needing next.

Cancer

Let secrets go, Cancer You may become easily obsessed with hearing about someone's life story. The truth is that it's all in the past. What matters is how you love each other now and in the future.

Leo

An ex could return, Leo. It's time to take care of unfinished business, even if that means saying goodbye in a way that was not done before.

Virgo

It's time for healing, Virgo. You can't always forget things that hurt your relationship, but you can undo the damage by working together as a team.

Libra

It's hard to be romantic when you feel like your partner doesn't see you for who you are. If you're not feeling it, don't pretend. Go back to square one.

Scorpio

Family can cause problems in a relationship if you allow them to overstep boundaries. You may need to remind others gently that you're grown enough to make your own decisions.

Sagittarius

It's good to listen when you feel like you've said enough but your words fell on deaf ears. Today, allow your partner to speak their mind, and observe to see if their actions and words match.

Capricorn

Invest in your relationship with simple things. You may have felt the need to buy things to make your mate happy. Today, give them something that money cannot buy — your love.

Aquarius

Let go of unmet expectations. You may be hard on yourself and need a little slack. Don't worry if you're imperfect. Love never is.

Pisces

Thinking about the past can ruin the moment. Focus on your time together now and try to do the best you can to make it special.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.