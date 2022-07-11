The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 12, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Tuesday.

Check out what the stars, the Moon in Sagittarius entering Capricorn, and the Sun in Cancer has in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are all work and no play, and you may not have the time nor the luxury to explain why life is so busy. Today, tolerance levels for waste can be lower. It's important to focus on the prize you want to reach today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's little room for sentimental banter and you may find it difficult to hear philosophies and theories unless they have results attached. For today, you'll keep a poker face to avoid unnecessary conflict.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If someone is keeping a secret, you may not even care. You're over shallow pettiness. Today, turn your focus toward the relationships that build your life and move progress forward. Leave the gameplayers behind.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are hardcore when it comes to protecting those you love. Today a battle may be won simply by your steadfast determination to be the backbone of your relationship. You become the last stop for problems that could create havoc that is preventable.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You won't be slacking. In fact, you are ready to start the day by giving it your all. From hitting fitness goals to doubling down on your efforts at work, everything you do has a purpose. This attitude helps you to get the job done.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your romantic side may have an element of practicality today. Even though you want to have fun and enjoy life for a while, you're aiming for purposeful interactions. If someone is wasting your time, you may just decide to cancel a date and stay home.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Answering authority figures and needing to provide proof of your work may feel like a burdensome task. Today, keep all your ducks in a row and document your efforts. At first, self-accountability may feel overwhelming, but it will become a welcomed relief soon.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

People can come across as moody and slightly irritable during difficult conversations. You may want to put on your thick skin for the next few days until things resettle later in the week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Roll up your sleeves, Sagittarius. Big money is yours, and you're ready to work and get the job done. Profitable activity is ripe for the picking this week.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Self-doubt, fears and lack of confidence? Bye-bye. You don't let these things bother you today. Your faith and trust in your abilities grow. You are strong and fully capable, and you receive your blessings as a result.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You tackle difficulties in life with greater ease. Today, detaching from what you don't need to become emotional is easier than ever for you to do. You see from the top of the mountain and your attitude about challenges improves.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're that good friend with a voice of reason people need. You could be delivering a powerful message of hope to someone without realizing it. Today, speak your mind and being yourself is the one thing you need to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.