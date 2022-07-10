The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, July 11, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 11, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Monday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Sagittarius, and the Sun in Cancer have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, July 11, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You need a good friend to be the voice of reason right now, Aries.

You might be prone to jump to conclusions, but the insight of your friends can help you to avoid making a preventable mistake.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Listen to your inner voice.

A part of you may feel like you need to share openly about an idea, but if your gut says to hold back and wait, then listen to it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon speaking to Saturn brings up conflicts with others. Take time to work through difficult conversations that seem to go off the rails for no reason.

You may find that there's a hidden problem that needs to be fleshed out with a little more dialogue.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you had a productive day yesterday, today may feel like you are driving through life with the brakes on.

For things that don't happen naturally, heed the warning. It may be better not to push it until tomorrow.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's an oddly emotional day where a part of you can go from laughing to crying in a matter of moments.

The whirlwind of life may take you by surprise, but your heart remains open to all experiences no matter where the road leads you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's a comfort food kind of day as you look for things in your world to give you a sense of stability.

Big changes that involve uncertainty can be a turn-off. What's familiar wins.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A dead-end conversation can have you wondering what went wrong. A friend or love interest may not be as communicative.

Don't take this personally; it's less about you and more about life in general.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may look but that does not mean you'll find what you are seeking.

Shopping for big-ticket items can come with complications. This may be a sign from the universe to save for a rainy day and buy with cash later.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It can be tough to change your mind.

Conversations appear to be challenging, and you're not having it. Keep certain thoughts to yourself and be the observer of the group.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Let your mind rest as you invest time into things. There are people you cannot change and wasting time is an expense you don't want to afford.

In other words, focus forward, Capricorn. The future awaits.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Even in a crowded room, you may experience a sense of loneliness. You have feelings you need to process right now. Give yourself time to regroup.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The weekend was made for healing.

Today, nurse any hurt feelings you have experienced from the workweek. Regain a sense of yourself by doing things you love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.