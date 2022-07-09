The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, July 10, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 10, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Scorpio entering Sagittarius, and the Sun in Cancer have in store for you.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, July 09, 2022.

Aries

You don't have to play hard to get to capture someone's attention, but it's not a bad idea to live your life instead of waiting by a phone for a call or text. You never know what could happen.

You may feel differently when they call because you rediscover your worth and meet someone who values your time.

Taurus

Your partner may need you to play a supportive role when work-related stress comes home with them at the end of a long day.

They may feel tense about financial matters and so topics that take you in the direction of money might be best off the table until another day.

Gemini

Set the stage for love, Gemini.

You won't always know the right things to say, but there is something so romantic when you are prepared to do the little things that make a relationship work. Remember, it's the small things that add up to so much.

Cancer

It's hard not to compare new people to an ex that you once loved.

But if you're going to put your best foot forward in the world of dating, you'll want to try and detach yourself from memories that keep you stuck in the past and hold you back from your future.

Leo

Today, a friend may reveal that they have strong feelings for you and would like to explore your relationship in a new way.

This may not be what you were expecting right now. Perhaps the topic of friends with benefits could be on the table for the two of you to explore.

Virgo

Someone special catches your attention in a way that pulls heartstrings and opens your eyes to love.

You may find comfort to be a love language you want to experience more of. Cuddling with a friend or a partner doing much of nothing can be a great way to close out the night.

Libra

Negotiating is part of being in a healthy relationship, but today it can be hard to make your point clear.

You may find it difficult to find that common ground with your partner, in fact, they may try to get their way without considering your feelings; so you may decide to stand your ground a bit more than usual.

Scorpio

A partner whom you thought was pulling away may double down their efforts to make things work out.

You might find their renewed interest a bit surprising, but their change of heart could be exactly what you were hoping to see and bring hope back into your relationship.

Sagittarius

There are so many people who act interested, but it can frustrate you at their lack of sincerity about taking the next step toward love.

Today is made for having fun and taking things lightly. You get to know someone better when you have that space to see who they are without the pressure to be more.

Capricorn

Does matter money when it comes to love? This question could be one that lingers up in the air and begs to be answered.

Your attraction to a person could feel challenged based on their value system and what they consider to be attractive.

Aquarius

Charm and wit are your superpowers. People find you attractive because of your sense of humor.

A good jock goes a long way when you need to ease tension and break the ice when meeting someone new.

Pisces

Your self-confidence comes into play when your significant other finds fault in everything.

The day is perfect for giving your partner space and allowing them to gather their thoughts and feelings.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.