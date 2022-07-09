The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, July 10, 2022

The energy becomes lighter and more spontaneous under the Sagittarius Moon today, prompting you to open up and notice how the universe is always working for you.

Synchronicities are the way that the universe communicates to you.

It can come across repetitive number sequences, initials, numbers, songs, feathers and even surprise meetings of new individuals or even those from your past.

These are signs, helping you see which path you should take, what person holds value in your life, and remember that feeling that no matter how lost or unsure, the universe is always working in perfect divine timing.

Sagittarius is a fire sign, one that is known as being extremely philosophic.

This sign that the Moon rests today enjoys being a seeker of truth and adventure.

It is this energy that will infiltrate your day, helping you to take notice of all that is around you and helping you also seize those synchronicities as they arise.

Pluto in Capricorn is activated earlier in the day, bringing in the energy of feeling awakened to a new truth that can feel like some process or belief system has been transformed.

This allows you to see things differently than you had before and lets the space for the universe work its magic.

As the day progresses, Sun in Cancer unites with Uranus in Taurus, with highly vibrant energy this month, bringing in a sense of freedom and new experiences and opportunities.

These will center on a greater emotional fulfillment and connection to the world around you.

As evening arrives, the Sagittarius Moon will favorably connect with Jupiter in Aries, prompting you to feel more confident about your life, which in turn will allow you to embrace the synchronicities that the universe delivers to your doorstep.

It is important to go into today with the energy of faith rather than doubt.

You do not need to question the synchronicities but only trust that they are gifts to you from the universe and all you must do is simply follow, knowing that when you are in tune with the universe, the universe is in tune with you.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, July 10, 2022

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Break free from doubt regarding your path or purpose and tune into that inner voice. This is a time of heightened intuition regarding what is meant for you and what moves you are meant to make. Still, you need to listen to yourself instead of trying to continually find a different answer.

Whether it is because you are still learning self-worth or feel too challenging, there has been a tendency to ignore this voice and try to have things be your way. You are always seeking higher meaning and truth, which means that sometimes the universe does know what is best for you, even if you are still struggling to accept that.

Today, simply open your eyes and heart and trust the path forward. Look at everything that arises as a small miracle. Be receptive to things going differently than you had imagined, and let yourself feel the excitement as things come together.

It is a great day to simply let your intuition rule so that you do not miss any of the synchronicities coming your way. This introduces newfound freedom in your life, which is what you truly need to move beyond the challenges you have previously been going through. Embrace the good and trust everything else had to happen for a reason.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Pluto in your sign has been responsible for huge periods of transformation within yourself and your own life. Today as it connects to the Moon, it is time to reconnect with your desires and feelings to see how they have changed during this time.

In life, when you are going through a transformation, it is not just one area of your life that changes, but all areas. This includes how you feel and even what you want. Allow yourself to see just how different you are now than you were before.

When you do, you are also open to having life align with that. The synchronicities for you coming in today will be about what or who truly brings happiness into your life.

Happiness is an inside job, and it is one that you are solely responsible for. However, those people and situations in your life should also foster and uphold them. If you have changed but are still around in the same old outgrown situations, you may not feel any happier.

Today, embrace what brings you happiness, without questioning it, without doubting it, just let yourself be filled up with those encounters which reaffirm all the other work you have done and enjoy.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It is important to make sure that you are not scared of the very things that you say that you want. The universe can only work its magic if you send out a clear and consistent vibration of what it is you hope to attract.

Today, as the Cancer Sun connects with Uranus in Taurus, it is the perfect opportunity to get some serious downloads from the universe. Still, you must also be clear in what you are asking for. This means setting your intentions, not with backup plans in place. It does not work, but with the belief that it already exists.

This is the power of manifestation and creates an environment where the universe can work its magic. In this process, the most important thing is to hold sacred how you want to feel once you have manifested what you are dreaming of.

This is the most consistent piece the universe can work with because the how may change. If you are looking for greater fulfillment, love, adventure, and happiness, hold those feelings close to you, knowing that this is the priority.

Set your intention for this to become a reality but be flexible on the means to the end. The universe has big plans for you, which will continue to roll out over the next month, just make sure that you are leaving enough space for its plans instead of only focusing on yours.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.