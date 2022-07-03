The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, July 4, 2022

For Monday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 4, 2022.

Aries

Give yourself and your relationship some space. Remember that distance makes the heart grow fonder and a little mystery goes a long way.

Taurus

You will want to open up and share some of your fears and doubts about love right now. However, pay attention to the timing of your open dialogue. Too much information too soon can hurt just as much as too little too late.

Gemini

Your thoughts and worries are running rampant lately and you may have more questions about your relationship than answers.

Today's a good day for asking your partner how they are feeling, Be honest about your own feelings and be open enough to receive what your partner has to say.

Cancer

There are things you want to address from the past, but today may not be the right time. Today, you may not feel up to doing so.

A part of you may simply need a mental break from the pressures of life to tend to self-care and do a few little things just for yourself.

Leo

How does falling in love feel so right and yet, so inconvenient all at the same time?

Leo, today, the connection you're feeling with a friend may not seem to fit your idea of what a relationship is going to be like. So, instead of giving in you may resist your feeling instead.

Virgo

Who have you put up on a pedestal lately?

Respect is so important to relationships, and today's horoscope brings an opportunity to openly say how much you admire and respect your significant other.

These are sweet words your loved one wants and needs to hear.

Libra

You express your love by caring for the well-being of another person. Today, a part of you may become overly consumed by doing things for a person you care about when they can help themselves.

You may be coping with what you perceive as their vulnerability, but if there's resistance to your kindness, be aware that you may be overstepping an unknown boundary.

Scorpio

Today is intense for love, Scorpio. The fray of a relationship gets exposed today as the intensity of your interaction increases. Instead of jumping to conclusions or trying to solve everything in the moment, take things one step at a time.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, listen to your true feelings. When you are in love, it's so easy to give up who you are. Instead, believe in who you are and trust that your heart knows wat it is that it wants.

Capricorn

Capricorn, it may be so hard to decide how you are feeling about love and a new relationship. Lean on good friends to help remind you about things that you may have forgotten about. Your friends can give you insight that is unbiased and separated from your current situation.

Aquarius

Aquarius, imagine your love life being exactly as you want and hoped it could be. It can be hard to believe that all your dreams about love can come true for you after waiting so long, but you are closer to joy than you realize.

Pisces

Pisces, love, and laughter are the best medicine for a broken heart. When you are able to draw closer to one another because of something that makes you feel good, it starts to create positive memories that bring you closer rather than push you apart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.