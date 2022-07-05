The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, July 6, 2022

For Wednesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 6, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, July 06, 2022.

Aries

Aries, financial problems can strain your relationship, but it does not have to be that way. You and your partner may be looking to each other to step up and solve the problem, but there's also a power greater than you both. Do your part, and trust the universe to open opportunities and be there when you need it to be.

Taurus

Love takes you to a new level of self-awareness and inner growth, especially when you listen to your heart. Pay close attention to the body language of others and how their actions make you feel inside. You may discover compassion and also realize that what you thought was about you is not.

Gemini

Gemini, you can learn so much about loyalty, unconditional love and tenderness from a family pet today. Watch how simple and easy it is to be vulnerable and loving for your favorite furry friend. Wouldn't it be nice to have someone love you without any fear? This type of love can start with you, if you're willing to let go of your own inhibitions in love.

Cancer

Cancer, it's time to review your feelings. When you are confused, a good friend can be the perfect sounding board. Call or text a good friend who loves to chat and can give you an outsider's point of view about what is happening in your love life.

Leo

Leo, look deeper into the matter. Love does require effort, but it should not work all of the time. You and your partner may need to take things a step back to evaluate how you can partner more closely as a team and simplify your busy lives so you can have more fun together as a couple.

Virgo

Virgo, few things happen out of the blue, there is often a sign that comes your way when a situation is about to change. Pay attention to your inner voice and intuition. You may pick up on signals from the universe that clue you into matters that require your attention.

Libra

Libra, someone is about to make the first move. In your heart, this could be the start of something beautiful If it feels right for you both, a relationship that lasts could be formed to bring you both a strong sense of peace and purpose.

Scorpio

Scorpio, don't stress over love. If it's meant to be, it will happen on its own, there's no reason to push. Be genuine. There's no reason to force a matter. If love is meant to be, then it will happen naturally.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, when you and your partner work together as a team, there's nothing you can't do together. Be brave when you face your problems. Don't worry so much that your partner will fall out of love. Think about how romantic it can be to show one another your steadfast loyalty and commitment — no matter what happens.

Capricorn

Capricorn, today is a good day for discussing marriage and your feelings about tying the knot. If you want to have a church wedding, it's a good idea to make phone calls to find out what is involved and begin to plan. If you intend to hire a wedding planner, consider gathering recommendations and asking for referrals today.

Aquarius

Aquarius. things are happening nicely and there is nothing to fear. There are moments when things are meant to be and nothing you do can prevent you from meeting with your fate.

Pisces

Pisces, a little trip or getaway with someone special could be coming up for you soon. Time away from the everyday can give you a glimpse into this person you care for. If you have been hesitant about making a commitment or getting serious, a little time alone away can help you to decide what's best for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.