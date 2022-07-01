Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 2, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Saturday, July 2, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, July 02, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

It's not you, Aries. People can be complex with all their habits, hangups and personal opinions. Your job today is to maintain a level head and not to let the naysayers of the world hold you back with their negativity. Chin up!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reverse

They say you have to pay your dues, and sometimes this is true. But, every once in a while fate has a sense of humor and allows the least qualified person in the room to get their lucky moment in time because they are qualified in other ways. Today, that person could be you!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

You have smart insight and savvy instinct. So, when your little heart nudges you in a certain way, don't dismiss that inner voice. It's there for you to listen. That's the reason why it speaks up so strongly; it's there to have you pay closer attention.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Yes, a person broke your heart and they caused you harm. But now that time has passed you see things for what they are. You're ready to move past this indiscretion. In fact, it's helped you to become more sure of yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are growing stronger and stronger each day, and this resilience in your spirit will help you to remain steadfast. You won't quit because it's not in you to do so. Your courage is going to get you through. Hang in there.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

When it comes to money problems, there are lots of arguments that can arise over the silliest things. Remember, Virgo. It's people before things, and when someone is acting petty, perhaps they too could use the gentle reminder.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Your mindset and attitude are all about 'taking charge'. You're commanding attention and helping others to see that they can do the same thing too. Your leadership is contagious to all.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Focus on the bright side of things. Even if right now the day feels like it's just one monotonous moment after another, you have the power to change things. You can decide to do one thing differently and make your world completely better. Plan for it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

You have finally come to the conclusion that even though it may seem that the grass is greener on the other side, it actually is not. You are determined to find a way to be content where you are. You will learn to grow in love, even if you feel like you fell out of it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You are about to receive some sort of message that is important. You don't want to ignore your emails or your voice messages. Something unique and significant is coming your way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You have an opportunity to start something fresh and new. All you need to do is make up your mind that you'll make an effort to take that first step and bravely work through your fears.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

You know that life can be messy. So, you're going to learn to get comfortable through the creative process that does not always follow a straight line.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.