Your three zodiac signs with rough monthly horoscopes are here for July 1 - 31, 2022 and here's what's happening, according to astrology.

While it's hard to think that an entire month would go through hard times, we do have to use whatever we have as a means by which we make things better.

This month, July of 2022, provides the necessary hardships to shape a person into something better. In other words, what doesn't kill us makes us stronger, but one thing is certain: we will get over it and live to tell.

July gives us food for fodder and hurdles to leap over. Get on your training shoes because this month has a few obstacles to traverse.

Three signs of the Zodiac will feel the burn, but it won't happen all at once, and it won't be constant; there's a time for painful lessons and then a time for contemplating those lessons — in peace.

With FOUR retrogrades in action (Saturn, Neptune, Pluto, and Chiron) in store this month, that could be what's at the bottom of it all.

Nonetheless, everything in nature has a purpose, and it would appear that healing is the number one item of the month.

If we are to heal, then we're going to need to feel, first. We can expect to be dragged through the mud a bit before the revelations set in.

As Peter Gabriel said in a song, "digging in the dirt, find the places we got hurt." That's about what July means for many of us. If we're going to heal it, then we have to feel it. And as they say, the only way TO it, is through it. Let's suit up, signs, we're going in.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Monthly Horoscopes, July 1 - 31, 2022

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are all about positive energy and healing, but you can't get there until you do the work, and that's what July has set up for you. There are certain things about yourself that you need to confront before you're able to feel the full healing of July's reckoning. While you work well under Cancer Sun, it's Sun in Leo that has you suddenly re-discovering things about yourself that may not please you.

Still in all, it's good for you to see these things because maybe now you can work on getting rid of them. You have personality traits that worked for you when you were a young child, but as an adult, you can't get away with the same antics as you did when you were a kid. In a way, it's time to grow up — but you have to get it out of your mind that growing up is a bad thing; it's not. It's life, it's nature, and you're a part of it. Work on yourself throughout July so that you can walk into August as a new person.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The last thing you expected to find is the very thing that you'll not only discover but will set your free. You've been a soul searcher for your entire life; you do the work, and you expect the results, whatever they are. In July, there are certain transits that will add to your 'lesson package,' and while they may feel harsh or unduly cruel, you will absolutely rise above them after having experienced them.

Now, don't get too worried; 'cruel' in this case means that you'll be forced to look at something you didn't want to admit to, and yes, it has to do with your feelings about yourself. You've been hiding behind a facade, and it's starting to crack. This implies that you've been lying to yourself about something that you don't want to look at; however, this month gives you the opportunity to use the pain of the past to rectify and heal the future. Getting in touch with and rid of the pain of the past is going to advance you to the next level in your own personal enlightenment story.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

June may have brought you an intense work ethic, and that will carry on throughout July as well. What you may not have expected was just how much the workload was going to weigh you down. This is going to bring up feelings of inadequacy for you; you'll wonder if you really are all you say you are, and that kind of self-doubt could very well be your unraveling. You are prone to depressed days where all you see is darkness, and you need to veer away from making that your default position.

What July brings you is an open the door to pain and heartache ... but that's all it is: a door. You are the one who decides whether or not you walk through that doorway. Your healing feels like a trial by fire; you'll burn through your dark secrets and come out shining like the Sun, and that will coincide with the Sun entering Leo. Finally, a break is in store for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.