What's looking good for the week of July 4 - 10, 2022 are several days that seem to be jam-packed with positive energy, supported by transits that only want to see us happy. And who could argue with that?

Happiness is what we're after, and as we grow as individuals, we start to understand what that means to us. One person's happiness may not be the same as another's, but one thing we call have in common is that we want as much happiness — however, it is defined — as we can get.

We all realize that this life is hard; no matter what your social status is, life comes with its tribulations and no one really escapes. No matter how much money a person has, or how beautiful they are...there's always something to make us realize that in the long run, we're all the same. Vulnerable, human, fragile.

This week puts us in touch with finding ways out of our personal darkness. That positivity is helped by the transits called sun sextile Moon, which should put us into fantastically wonderful moods.

Then, there's Mars in Taurus — which will bring out our playful, daring side, and Moon trine Venus — always there to boost our love lives. Next up is the Sun trine Moon, which comes with so much oomph that we won't be able to do much more than smile, be happy, and trust that the universe has good things in store for us.

All in all, for some zodiac signs, this week will prove to be special in all the right ways.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes, July 4 - 10, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Right at the start, you're going to be diving into some of those self-help teachings that you've recently been working with. This is the perfect week to work on self-care and inner peace. You've never been content to just let yourself plummet into the madness of life's requirements, and so you've always been on the path that hopefully leads you to peace of mind and a quiet heart.

Mars in Taurus adds backbone to your pursuits and lets you stay on the path without interruption. The mundane life still exists all around you, and that is just fine. What you're working on right now, this week is raising your vibration to the highest of heights. You are driven by the idea that peace and love are better than drama and aggression, and you'll find that this week, you'll be able to put that into practice.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are about to feel incredibly in touch with all that is good within you, AND, you'll have a chance to prove this to those around you. The general 'feel' for the week will have you in a good mood, and this mood will express itself in things like cooking, preparing meals, reading books and creating art or writing.

You may get to spend time alone this week, much to your advantage. Your inner gaze is strong and it may lead to great meditations and spiritual practices. If you are someone who likes to get involved in rituals or yoga, then you'd be in the perfect place at the perfect time for this. Your beautiful Cancer soul will benefit by the quiet of the week, and you will find that being alone, or on your own for as long a period of time as you get, will soothe your mind. You need it, and you'll get it.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Time to shine like nothing else, Leo. This week brings you the good fortune of not only being the center of attention but getting that attention for something you do that is outstanding. You are able to show your best side this week and that's because the opportunity to do so arises and you are smart enough to grab it.

You also might be fortunate enough to find yourself in the role of teacher; you have something to offer to the world and you now feel you're ready to start sharing your information. There's nothing this week that's set up to stop you, no unforeseen obstacles in your path.

You will find encouragement coming from the people whom you love, who love you very much in return, and these people will help you work out the details. But sharing is caring, in your case, Leo, and you'll be sharing the best of yourself this week.

