The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, July 1, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 1, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Friday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Leo, and the Sun in Cancer have in store for you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the day is full of opportunity. Even in the midst of struggles, it's good to take a moment to breathe and allow yourself to feel the moment. It can be hard to grasp how quickly this year is flying by, but there are blessings and lots of great things opening for you. Why? Because the universe wants to be generous to you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, if you need advice, a mentor may appear in your life unexpectedly. There are so many good people who want to be helpful and share their wisdom and life experiences. As you give of yourself openly in charitable ways, others will give back to you in return. Yes, it's hard to meet good people, but when your mind is open and optimistic, the floodgates begin to open.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you love music and the happiness a song can bring even when you're busy and have so much going on. Today, rocking your favorite playlist or letting music inspire you to stay busy and productive is a wonderful way to tap into the Moon in Leo's energy.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, an unexpected bill this month may have tapped out your savings account, but something comes back around to give you what you lost. You may find a money-making opportunity or a way to recoup your financial losses either by a reimbursement coming to you or some sort gift that comes to you this week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, there comes a point when you're done working on your healing and you can go out there and live life as if everything you need is working out in the way you wanted it to. Today, celebrate your big wins and your gains. Don't let yourself worry too much about what you did wrong in the past. Things are working out for you in the future, and that's what matters most.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, rest is so important, and when you feel like you are tired you need to refuel your mind, heart, and body. You may have to ask someone to take some of the things you've got going on off of your plate. There are moments when you just have to say you're human and you cannot do it all.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, believe in yourself. You may not feel like you're a leader, but that does not mean that you aren't. You care about people. You know how to step back and see things from another person's point of you. You can be a great servant-hearted person that comes alongside and helps others to be their best selves, too. Today, take the lead and feel good about the opportunity.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, miracles happen every day, and when you find yourself at a loss of words, or lacking direction release the problem to the universe. There's a purpose to your life, and sometimes you just have to go with the flow and allow the path to open ahead of you. All you need to do is be ready and to be willing.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, there's something wonderful about the truth that, for you, is sweet and kind and loving. You don't mind being so bold and honest because you know that when you are there's so much value to your words. Today, as you share from the heart be nice about it, but don't soften your honesty in the name of kindness. Be sweet but also be kind with what is real.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your belief in something can feel foreign to you right now. A part of you may be going through a dark night of the soul where your doubts and fears make everything seem suspicious unless you've truly thought it out to the end. Taking things at face value may seem like a poor choice right now, so it's a good time to search for answers and do so unbiasedly.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today, it's time for forgiveness and to be encouraged that your heart is in the right place when you release someone from your judgment. You may not see them change. They may continue to do the things that you know they ought not to do, but forgiving them releases you from the problem and you can now make your own choices guilt-free.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, when you do certain things and see results that is how your faith will grow. If you want something to happen, don't just wish it were so. Do what you know must be done, no matter how difficult it is to do, and watch your work prove your efforts were worth doing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.