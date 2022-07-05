The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On Wednesday, July 6, 2022

As the First Quarter Moon in Libra dawns on July 6, 2022, three zodiac signs with great horoscopes will feel the importance of every movement hanging in the air like a promise waiting to be kept.

First Quarter Moons are incredibly important for making long-lasting decisions that edge you towards the unknown territory of new beginnings.

It is when, after the New Moon, which was in Cancer on June 28, you can look at what is working and what is not and then feel compelled to make those decisions that will help you manifest the intentions set.

The First Quarter Moon in Libra brings air energy into your life, so there is an expansiveness and direction towards movement, which can help you navigate the sometimes rough waters of change as you maneuver around obstacles.

Libra is an air sign which rules Venus, the planet of love and governs partnerships of all kinds.

It is a sign that strives for balance in all areas and is always looking for justice to be served in one way or another.

With the Cancer New Moon last week having served to bring up what you need or want to change in your home and family life, now with the First Quarter Moon in Libra, it is time to make things happen.

Let yourself believe in the best outcome possible, release the fears that have done nothing but hold you back and embrace the truth that only you get to decide what life you are meant to live.

Mars moved into Taurus yesterday, strengthening your resolve and helping you to achieve wonderful things today and over the next few months.

It may be tempting always to believe there is a perfect time to set the wheels of change, but all it comes down to is deciding to pursue it.

Once you can stand grounded in who you are and the life that resonates most deeply with your soul, then you can move with strength and clarity into exactly what is destined for you.

These three zodiac signs experience great horoscopes on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The First Quarter Moon is an incredibly auspicious and beneficial lunar phase as it can help you make those tougher decisions necessary to manifest whatever intentions you have set. In your sign, it becomes magnified, helping you not only embrace the power of your choices but also move beyond your beliefs about yourself, which have contributed to a lack of movement or growth.

You have undergone drastic changes in your level of worthiness since last fall. While you have been open to new things and life looking differently than anticipated, it does not mean that you have truly allowed yourself to step into this new space. This lunar cycle is here to help you understand who you are and what you need and desire for your life.

Boundaries with others may come up, as may the complete dissolution of ties with anything or anyone that does not support this new process you are moving through. The opportunity is here for you to stand unwaveringly in your dedication to the pursuit of knowing with certainty that you could make any dream a reality.

You must make sure you are clear in your energy. The more consistent you are with yourself, the higher that vibrates to the universe, opening that flow of abundance. Do not be afraid to lose things that no longer hold value.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Jupiter, the planet of expansion and good luck, is currently still making its way through your sign which means that you are in an incredibly fruitful time of change. Jupiter wants what is best for you, even if it feels like it may cost you everything to achieve it. Today though, with the First Quarter Moon in Libra, you will feel this energy especially strongly in your romantic relationships.

If this area of your life feels limiting or as if it is holding you back, then it is time to take a stand and passionately declare what you do and do not want from life. You are the first sign of the zodiac, and you excel at new beginnings.

The only matter is ensuring you do not doubt yourself to the point of inaction. You know all you need to so that you can make a decision for the highest good of yourself and all involved. As the Libra Moon connects with Jupiter in your sign today, this belief and desire for newness become bigger than any fears that have previously held you back from deciding. It is time to believe in yourself and the life that you want to create.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Mercury shifted into your sign yesterday, bringing with it the awareness that the vulnerability you try to hide from the world is your innate sense of strength. The more you own your truth and feelings, the less it matters to you if others can accept or receive them. Today, however, the Libra First Quarter Moon activates all matters related to your home and family. This is an overly sensitive space for you, as this area of your life is one that matters most.

Cancer rules the home and family. You will often make sacrifices to please those you live with or keep the peace even when everything inside of you is ready to wage a battle. The Libra First Quarter Moon helps you release the parts of yourself and your life that no longer resonate with you, specifically committed relationships and matters related to your home.

It is time to trust your own feelings and recognize that keeping the peace outside of you does not matter if your inner peace is sacrificed. Embrace the unknown today and let yourself be pulled forward by the promise of new beginnings, trusting that your heart knows the way.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.