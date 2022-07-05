The Quarter Moon in Libra sets the tone for isolation today, as many of our friends will seemingly be 'not available' for one reason or another.

The first thing we need to know is that none of this is personal; if we feel ignored, it's because other people have other things to do and we don't fall into the line of vision on this day. We have to accept that we're not the center of the universe, and for some, that's rather hard to do.

When we approach our friends with great ideas that we believe are so stimulating and inviting, yet they don't seem to 'get it', we feel disappointed and dejected. It's OK; not everything we believe in is for everybody else.

It's not a one size fits all world. We may be all 'happy happy joy joy' today, but we will also come into contact with folks who not only aren't into 'our thing' but are radically opposed to having anything to do with it...or us. It's not personal, it's preferential.

What hurts today is when we think it IS personal. When we come from a place of expectation, we set ourselves up for the approval of others, which, as we all know, is never a guarantee. Today will show us that some folks are just not in the mood.

Whether they're not in the mood for us, or for what we want to involve them in is yet to be seen, but it's best for us all, today, to simply take things as they come. As they say to children, "You get what you get and you don't get upset."

The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friends Ignore Them During The Quarter Moon In Libra On Wednesday, July 6, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There are times when you feel like you are the epitome of sunshine and light. You are 'one with everything' and you believe that if it works for you, it has to work for everyone. After all, you're elated; this kind of happiness has to be infectious, and in a way, it is.

If you radiate good vibes then you'll definitely receive good vibes coming back at you however, your 'good vibe' Moon isn't as sincere as you'd like to think it is. There's ego behind your great mood and it will start to show when you see that the people you're trying to influence today as just into their own thing, not yours.

That Aries anger is right there, just beneath the facade of your upbeat appearance, and when you find that no one is into you today, you'll flip and turn hostile and raw. You wanted to be the guru today, and yet your congregation consists only of you and your ego.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If there's one thing in this life that you cherish above all other things, it's great friendships. You just adore your friends, and you count on them for fun and adventure. During the Quarter Moon in Libra, you may see another side of one friend, in particular, whom you thought was your 'ride or die' person, and it seems that they're not as devoted to you as you thought.

Where are they when you need them, which is today? You'll spend some time huffing and puffing until you're all huffed out and then you'll move on. OK, so that person isn't into your grand scheme; you know you'll get over it, but dang, you really wanted to hang with your bud today. No big deal...unless you make it so. Your choice, Taurus: ruin your own day because of your neediness and expectation, or move along on your own, happily.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You DO get in your moods, Leo, and at times those moods can feel fairly oppressive to those in your life, especially those you call 'friends.' You're not always the easiest person to get along with, and when you get into one of your 'I know everything' moods, you tend to turn people off.

Yes, in the past, people have gathered around you to listen to your sermons on this or that, but today doesn't hold that kind of interest for them. Just because you demand an audience doesn't necessarily mean one just develops, simply because you cause it into being. Today, people are into their own thing and with the Quarter Moon in Libra, they may just want to live according to their own desires, and not yours. It's OK, Leo, do NOT take it personally. Live and let live.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.