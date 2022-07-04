The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, July 5, 2022

The cosmic guards change as Mars moves into Taurus and Mercury enters Gemini, changing your priorities overnight.

Mars is the planet that rules ambition, action, and passion.

In Taurus, it becomes grounded and dedicated towards the pursuit and fights over what it values most.

This alone is significant and has the capability of changing the playing field but adds to Mercury’s shift into Cancer, and things become even more intense.

While Mars will begin doing its best work to help you fight for what it is you most want, Mercury in Cancer will open your heart, showing you the power of sharing your deepest vulnerabilities.

Mercury governs how you think and how you speak.

Usually, it is a very logical, detail-orientated energy, but in Cancer, it becomes all about your feelings and intuitive downloads.

Although Cancer can be known for hiding out in its proverbial shell, it is also very emotionally orientated and can bring greater comfort to sharing uncomfortable feelings.

There is a theme from the universe coming in that to succeed in the fight for what it is you most want; you are going to have to open up and start sharing those deepest feelings.

It is time to look at your truth as power instead of something that needs to be protected.

Nothing in life, relationships or otherwise, can manifest if you keep your deepest feelings locked inside.

It is time to let it out and embrace the strength of being vulnerable.

If someone cannot receive or accept what you share, it has nothing to do with you but only is a sign that this individual is not meant to be a part of your life.

Success, destiny, fate and even love all require naked and startingly real vulnerability.

When you share your deepest feelings or even fears, you open the door to finally being able to walk through the door of what is truly meant for you.

While you may have to leave some things behind, it is also a chance to receive more than you could ever have imagined.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, July 5, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It is time to focus on what you genuinely feel drawn to pursue. As Mars moves into your sign today, you can harness a bit of that bull energy to stand your ground, embody your truth and not let anything or anyone distract you from your goals.

There is a bit of stubbornness there within this energy, but it can help you not give up even when it is not easy. Mars in Taurus is the reminder that what you most feel called to pursue, what you intuitively feel is meant for you, will not always land in your lap effortlessly. Instead, it requires you to fight for it at times.

Not because life is supposed to be hard but instead to show the universe that you are not willing to accept less when you have finally learned that you are meant for more. Use this energy until August 20 to dig deep and be relentless when it comes to the creation of your dreams. Something is about to become the central focus. This is an excellent time to make anything happen Taurus, and this time there is no room for failure.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

As sensitive and feeling as you are, opening up and sharing that with others often is one of the biggest obstacles you must overcome. You are a water sign which inherently means that the same piece of you that feels most vulnerable is also what makes you so powerful.

To be able to tap into your feelings and share your heart with others is an extremely rare gift. Yet, in life, it often shows you that it is a risk to do so. It may feel like others crush your heart or are unable to receive it, so you often feel that it is better to tuck back into your shell safely than it is to continue to be so open.

Mercury in Cancer dissolves any of these lingering fears and boundaries which have kept you from speaking the truth, especially that of your feelings. It does not mean that logic goes out the window under this energy but only that you are more likely to see and utilize this gift as the powerful force that it is.

Let yourself sink deep into all your feelings until July 19, when Mercury will move on into another sign. This period is one for you to realize that when you accept all your feelings, you no longer will rely on others to do that. Not only is this about speaking your own truth, but also about embracing the freedom that comes with it.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Mercury moving into the fellow water sign of Cancer opens your heart and helps you articulate the vast ocean of feelings that dwell there. This is extremely important for you as it allows you to get back into your intuitive state and helps you know which direction the divine is guiding you.

Today, the Moon in Virgo also aligns with Neptune retrograde in Pisces, churning up the waters of love and relationships for you. Virgo is your opposing sign, so whenever it is activated, romance issues and themes arise. With Neptune currently moving in retrograde motion until the end of the year in your sign, it is time to see things for what they are instead of how you dreamily have imagined them to be.

As Mercury moves into Cancer today, you will feel a softening and opening of this part of you that may have felt like it was closed or walled off. Especially in a relationship or even as it applies to dating and getting to know others.

It is time to be your authentic, loving self again, Pisces and to see things not just in your life but in your relationship as they truly are. Often what you’ll find is that reality, when given a chance, will far exceed any dream.

