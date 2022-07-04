The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During The Moon Square Mercury On Tuesday, July 5, 2022

One of the problems with having a transit like the Moon square Mercury in our orbit is how much confidence it gives us to say the most outrageous things we can think of.

We are bold and blind during this time, and that will indubitably lead to trouble-making and mayhem. We don't see things like consequences and while we are under its influence, we may even intentionally set out to stir up drama.

This goes doubly so for family affairs. If you've got a problem with your family now, just wait to see what happens today, during the Moon square Mercury. Ha.

Look, we all, from time to time have 'issues' with our families. We're just born into these groups of people that, at times, feel like they're from Mars. We may find ourselves wanting to bolt from them at times, while simultaneously feeling a sense of guilt for even thinking that way. Still in all, not every day is 'family day' even if we're programmed to think we need to show undying loyalty, 24-7.

One thing that may occur during the Moon square Mercury is family disturbance and heavy, stupid, ridiculous drama. Someone in the fam is going to throw a fit that is so over-the-top that everyone's jaw will drop.

Here's the fun part: it could be you throwing this Tantrum Deluxe. One thing is for sure, three of the signs here today are going to experience major dramatic antics and a whole lot of eye-rolling and face-planting. Oh, yay!

Here are the three zodiac signs whose families can be tough to handle.

These three zodiac signs see their relationships fall apart during the Moon square Mercury on July 5, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Don't be surprised if your family gets on your nerves today to the point where you feel like walking away from all of them. You don't carry around guilt; you use it and transform it into creative energy. If you walk away from your family today, you know you'll be back, but the anger that they may arouse in you will definitely make you want to flee.

Because you do get rather 'expressive' when you're angry, you'll probably do the typical Aries thing and tell them all off in ways that are uniquely hurtful, or aggressively demeaning.

You figure they know who you are and that you don't mean what you say, and even if that's true, you certainly feel it at the moment. Your departure, however temporary as it may be, will create drama and stories that will be told for many years to come. Nobody forgets you, Aries.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

While this may not apply to every single Gemini that is out there, it does apply to some, and you might be one of the folks who are about up to here with the antics of your family. In other words, you're tired of their bull and you want no more of it or any of them!

You are propelled by anger and confusion and you don't have the patience within you to just stop and think; nope, instead, you act irrationally and split the scene, slamming the door behind you.

This might be metaphorical or literal, but there is something about today that is not allowing you to just 'take it.' Your family has overstepped their bounds and now you feel violated. Nobody has the right to interfere in your decision-making, and when they try it on July 5, you will make a grand exit, leaving them in the dust.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Things have been going swimmingly with you and your family for a while now, but you've always been on edge with them, and you're always in a secret state of anticipation. When will the shoe drop? Who will be the next family member to shoot their mouth off and show that they cannot be tolerated?

Oh, it's coming, Scorpio. With the Moon square Mercury stirring the pot, you won't be able to avoid the drama that's heading your way.

Your anticipation has been met: you practically willed this into being with your constant worry, and now, you get to see someone in your family go all the way with their offensive behavior.

You may be the one who is chosen to solve their problem, too, which really makes you stress out like nobody's business. Expect high theater and combative escapades on July 5, 2022.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.