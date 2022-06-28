Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 29, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Wednesday, June 29, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Aries, everyone knows you have a tendency to burn the candle from both ends of the stick. You may already wish that the weekend was here so you could get some rest and relaxation.

The Hermit tarot card is saying that a spiritual path may be the best of both worlds. Look inward, even when you're out in the world making progress, and listen to your heart to hear what the universe says to you when you're busy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Love can romantic feelings are so confusing sometimes, aren't they? You might wonder how it's possible to love someone and truly be loyal to them, but then have growing feelings for someone else, too?

These emotions can be a sign that you're not as happy in your relationship as you may have once thought. That does not necessarily mean it's time to break up. It could simply mean that you need to talk to your partner to see how to grow your intimacy and fill what is missing in your relationship now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Gemini, once you've made your mind up there's truly no way to stop you from charging forward with your game plan.

So, when your friends or well-wishers try to tap you on the shoulder warning you that you need to be careful, you might shrug their advice and label it jealousy or hate.

Don't be so quick to dismiss the advice of others. Remember that people care, and despite your desire to make progress, you could pause and listen every once in a while.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Of course, patience is a virtue, but after you've given someone plenty of time to do the right thing (and they have not) it's important to live in accordance with your own value system.

If you feel like it's time to close the door and give this person some space. Then, perhaps that's what's best for you to do at times time. Don't shame yourself for doing what's best for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

You have to listen to your heart, even when your mind tries to tell you that this thing or that thing makes the situation impossible. With love, all things are possible.

So, if your heart is telling you to trust what you cannot see, then go ahead. Do it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

You know when something is fake and unreal. You can tell when you don't have all the information you need in front of you.

You might question yourself since illusion can foster self-doubt and worries that you're not getting it right. Still, you're sensing that someone is lying, there are things you're not being told, and for that reason alone, it's smart to raise your guards and put the radar up.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You never know what the future will bring, and you cannot predict it even if you try. There are too many variables that factor into each person's decision-making. You cannot ever guess how a person will exercise their own free will. You can only look at how you choose to fulfill your own.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

You are happiest when things are going your way and everything falls into place. But, you may also find that when bad things happen you are able to capture the joy within the tiny micro-moments that allow you to breathe and see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

When lady luck seems to find you where you are, it's good to be ready for her appearance. That's why you need to stay on top of your personal growth and not let life's challenges lull you into thinking that you have more time. You may have more time, but maybe you don't. The timing could be now.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength

It doesn't feel like a compliment when someone tells you that you're stronger than you realize. What you want to do is have less stress. You may be the one handling everything today, and it would be nice if a friend or loved one gave a helping hand. Or if they can't help, lend an ear to listen to you vent when needed.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Today what works best for you isn't raw action but softness and intuitiveness. Your feminine energy is what will help you to strike that right balance in your life. Even though you may feel like you need to be forceful at times, a soft and gentle approach will work the best.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Things are moving along nicely, and there is much progress being made. You have been doing all the work you need to make things happen. Today, all you need to do is remain proactive. Even when you want to quit, it's good to hang int there until you make it to the finish line.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.