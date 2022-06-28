The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, June 29, 2022

For Wednesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 28, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Aries

Aries, your optimistic attitude can have you in a hurry to get to the good stuff in a romantic relationship.

Today, your desires may spill over into your conversations. That reserved side of you may go out the window because love is on your mind in a big way.

Taurus

Life is full of distractions and disruptions that can stop you from being able to express the love you feel freely.

You can get a bit busier than you'd like today and feel as though your love life has to be put on the backburner. This is where you need to make time and not allow yourself to forget what matters most in your life.

Gemini

Money can be a tension point in a relationship and when there are bills that need to be paid and things aren't happening in a way you want, it's stressful.

Try not to attack one another when it feels like the world is spiraling out of control. During stressful times like these, the wealth is in the love you share with each other.

Cancer

Cancer, count your blessings even if you feel that there are less than usual right now. You have people who love you in your life.

There are reasons why you are where you are now. In the quietness of your thoughts, you can come up with all the things you know are gifts from the universe to you. You have so much to be thankful for, and life is going to just keep getting better and better for you.

Leo

Take your relationship back in time when you first met the one you love. Try to recreate some of those special moments that first brought you two together and helped your connection to grow. Start small.

Speak kind words and share a few compliments that you may not have spoken in a while. You may be surprised at how receptive your partner is when they see you making a little more effort.

Virgo

The best love is a love that takes place between two people who have decided to be each other's best friends.

When you're wondering whether or not you can get to a new level in your love life, try starting back at square one. Be friends with each other and see how quality time and conversation can help you both to grow.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Libra

Your love life may have been kept a little secret from the world for a while, but this week you may be ready to announce your relationship with the world.

Perhaps you're wondering whether or not to make your relationship 'Facebook official' or post a status update announcing your new S.O. to friends and family. This week may be the week you finally do decide to do so.

Scorpio

Scorpio, there's a spiritual quality to love, and when you have found your soulmate you may feel like you're unlocking universes inside of each other that you aren't really prepared or ready to explore.

This is where you need to take time to get to know one another. Even though your passion is ready to speed up, it can be better to take things slow.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, there are certain secrets you've always held inside of your heart, but now you may be ready to share them with someone you feel safe around.

Your emotions feel like they are going to overflow if you continue to keep certain things to yourself. And, sharing your thoughts can be so healing for you both.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you're ready to take the next step in a new relationship and maybe you are starting to see signs that the one you're dating also feels the same.

This is the perfect time to bring up in conversation where you would like to see your relationship go. It's also great to see if your potential partner is on the same page.

Aquarius

Aquarius, things are starting to become more serious in your love life. You may be seeing someone a little more frequently and allowing them to become a part of your daily life.

You are ready to make this person the center of your universe and open your world to them in a way you didn't think they would necessarily fit in. But, this is too good of a thing to pass up and you're ready to see what comes next.

Pisces

Pisces, your romantic life is blossoming, and you're in a good place now. This is where you get to share your heart and reveal how passionate of a person you are.

The timing is perfect and you are also feeling like you're ready to take a risk and love someone fully with all your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.