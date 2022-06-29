Today brings us a very thought-filled day, where if we don't watch ourselves, or rather — our minds, we might go down the wrong path and end up feeling sad or confused.

This is the kind of day that has us considering drastic measures while convincing ourselves to back out of them just as quickly.

It's a day of back and forth ideas that tend to go nowhere but start out as these blazing visions that seem appealing ... until they burn out within minutes. In other words, today is all about the mind and how it can play tricks on us.

There are several lunations today, and each one affects us differently, and of course, some of us may feel them more than others.

What adds to our sense of hope will be the Moon trine Neptune, and yet, what takes that hope down is the Moon opposite Pluto.

What makes us feel so antsy and aggressive is the Moon square Mars, and finally, what makes us think everything is a great idea is the Moon in Leo.

These transits create the perfect storm for confusion; we think we have the solution to everything until our mind convinces us that we have nothing. And on, and on.

With our Moon in Leo and our Sun in Cancer, one would think this day would be spectacular, and it would be if we weren't courting Pluto and Mars — a most deadly combination.

In the end, we can count on today, June 30, to bring us conflict and confusion above all. We won't be trusting our gut, and we will be feeling the anxiety of not being able to understand our own thought processes.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes, Thursday, June 30, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You might spend a little too much time beating yourself up today, Taurus. While you're generally not a person who holds on to feelings of guilt, you may very well end up second-guessing your past behavior today to the point where it starts making you feel very upset.

You are directly influenced by the Moon opposite Pluto, and all it brings up for you is this nagging feeling that you did something wrong.

Whether you did or not isn't the point here, it's that you can't shake this feeling that you are responsible for something bad that happened in the past and for some reason, today is all about 'celebrating' that disaster.

You are becoming a slave to your own mind today, and you know you have to get out of that. Today is a good day for you to turn to self-help books and meditation guides. Your mind is your enemy today; however, you DO know how to get out of it with coping skills and healing practices.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you feel is happening today is that you're stuck, and everyone else is growing. As soon as you feel this way, you want to defend yourself, stand your ground and demand that others see you as someone who is perfectly fine without help.

You claim your unwillingness to grow as your way; it's nothing someone else should even think about tampering with.

You are stuck, and you don't want to admit it. You are also heavily influenced by Moon square Mars, which adds hostility to your defensiveness. This causes you to lash out at anyone who dares to even suggest that you might be happier if you could just let go of your old-school ways.

You are not up for the opinions or the help of others today, and this makes you feel isolated. You try to show pride, but others see your behavior as stunted. You simply cannot break out of your ways; you are set in stone.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today is rough for you because you're not getting your way, and you believe that because it's YOUR life, you should get your way with the things that affect your life. Today you will experience being disrespected. There is someone in your life who cares about you, but they don't see the boundaries that protect you, and they easily trample over them, without a care.

You take offense to this and shut down, disallowing them to help you.

You do not want to be helped. Your influence is the Moon in Leo, which gives you the impression that only you know what is right for you, and in all honesty, you are completely correct.

However, you are brash and rude to the people who want to give you their advice, and you end up hurting them. Yes, they should mind their own business, it's true — but your way of going about telling them off is unnecessarily mean.

Your attitude will end up in regret, and your day will be blown.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.