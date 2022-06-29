It's really true when they say that you don't ever really know a person until you live with them. And unfortunately, that's usually what happens when two people fall in love; they move in together and start getting to know exactly who the other person is.

We get to see everything up close and person; this is how the expression, "Familiarity breeds resentment," comes to life. Sometimes, we see a little 'too' much, and sometimes, that 'too much' becomes so much more than we wanted.

Early in the relationship, people generally get a whiff of what may be coming. Certain habits give away tell-tale signs of things to come. One little mess made by one may be interpreted as "uh, oh ... are they really this messy?"

And before we know it, those little signs turn into monstrous lifestyle happenings. Right before our eyes, our worst fears become realized in the very person we are living with.

During Moon trine Neptune, we tend to let fear run the narrative, at least for the day or days that the transit lasts.

During this time, we easily let our mind become suspicious, even judgmental. We also live in a state of anticipation, and oftentimes, what we anticipate isn't too good, especially when we project horrors coming from our romantic partners.

It's amazing how the power of manifestation works both ways, positive and negative. So, if you are someone who dreads the idea of your gorgeous lover clipping their flyaway toenails in front of you while sitting on the toilet seat ... get ready for today. Your fears are all about to come true.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fears About Love Come True During The Moon Trine Neptune On Thursday, June 30, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Make sure you're sitting down or that you have something to grab on to for support today because you are about to come face to face with your worst nightmare: your partner is doing 'that thing.' Whatever 'that thing' is, you know, and they don't. They have started to act in a certain way you don't like, and it's really getting to you. You might have even tried to make them promise not to do 'that thing', and yet, here they are today, doing it like a pro. This is it, Aries. You either accept their behavior, or you don't.

But, if you don't, you better get on top of this because what they have is a habit that isn't about to be broken any time too soon. You're dealing with the side effects of Moon trine Neptune, and what looks like your fears about love coming true? It's only just starting. Nip it in the bud, or be prepared to accept it.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Oh boy, it's happening. Your fear about love is coming true, and it scares the living daylights out of you. What's worse is the subject matter: they are better than you at ... something. You always knew that your partner was talented, but you felt that you were the star of the show and that your giganticness would always be able to overpower their ambition.

And yet, this is not related to ambition; your partner is merely indulging in a hobby, but their hobby shows you that they are not just good at what they do, they're incredible at it, and that threatens you to the bone. You were supposed to be the star of this relationship, not them! You are mortified by their abilities, and it just shows you that we're right all along: they are better than you, and the only thing that makes you feel is fear.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your fears about your own relationship are starting to manifest, and of course, they would, because you are directly influenced by Moon trine Neptune, which sparks up your imagination and leads you to ruin, via the same path.

What's going on is that your partner has become less than enchanted with your ways, and you have a terrible suspicion that they may be growing away from you. You can't even think about the heartache you'll be feeling if they really decide they can't stand you anymore, and your mind doesn't let you rest where this is concerned.

You fear that your person may be falling out of love with you, and it panics you beyond reason. You may also be dealing with some guilt, and you might be projecting that guilt to the situation itself. The real killer here today is your mind: you are overthinking yourself into a panic state. Stop before you end up going nuts.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.