The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Pride Gets In The Way Of Love During The Moon Opposite Pluto On Thursday, June 30, 2022

Three zodiac signs will have a problem with pride when the Moon is opposite Pluto on Thursday, June 30, 2022. And, their pride is what gets in the way of love.

Let's face it: sometimes we just know we're right, even if everyone around us demands that we're wrong. What's weirder is when we start to catch on to what they're saying, and we still demand that we are in the right and that they need to shut their traps.

This happens all the time with couples, too. One person flawlessly believes in something, while the other fervently disbelieves, and before we all know it, we're at war with the person we love simply because neither of us is willing to step down and concede.

Sometimes, something even worse happens: we know we're wrong, and still, we refuse to give in. Now, we're just defending a lie, but for many of us, admitting to being wrong on something that we were so gung-ho about is just not what we're about to do. We are stuck in our pride, and we all know where that goes: nowhere. Fast.

The issue of who is right and who is wrong is par for the course when the Moon opposite Pluto is in our sky. This cosmic concoction of pride mixed with stubborn behavior is enough to upset any relationship, and it will — that's its job.

And today, June 30, this last day of June, will prove to be one of those days where many of us simply won't give in. We stick like glue to our opinions, our beliefs, and most of all, that which we know is a mistake, and why? Because we are too proud to let anyone, even our lover, know that we are wrong.

If you're a Taurus, Gemini, or a Sagittarius ... you had better watch out.

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, your pride just may get in the way of love during the Moon opposite Pluto transit.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How could we even think to leave you out when the topic is all about how stubborn a person can be when they simply won't give up the ghost? Well, that's you, Taurus, and today, during the Moon opposition Pluto, you'll be feeling mighty proud of yourself.

Your pride is, of course, false because you know you've done something wrong, and now that your person-mate-lover-partner has pointed this out to you, you are not about to let them 'win.' You just have your ways, and they have theirs, and in your mind, everything should be able to work out if both parties just mind their own business.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Yet, this 'business' has nothing to do with admitting to what you've done and everything to do with avoiding having to take responsibility for your actions. You are way too proud to drop down as low as to admit your weakness and/or mistakes. Expect trouble because your partner isn't buying what you're selling, Taurus.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Pride gets in the way of love for you today, Gemini, because whether you're right or wrong, you have made a choice; not to give in. You are having a spat with your partner. If they point out enough of your flaws, you're going to explode. This is a person who clearly sees your mistakes and is hellbent on pointing them all out to you.

That, naturally, displeases you and makes you want to run away from them. So, instead of talking it out and admitting to some of your less-than-agreeable moves, you run away. Sure, you'll be back, but right now says run run run.

You don't want to be confronted or approached. In fact, your need to bolt is so great that you don't care if you hurt your person or not, you just want OUT. You won't be admitting anything, so why bother sticking around for more of this accusatory BS? Pride makes you flee.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Being as competitive as you are, today brings you a challenge you cannot refuse: win the argument and beam with pride or walk away indignant. Competition says win win win, and so that's what you go after. Even knowing you're wrong, starts to border on insanity. You and your mate — or friend — will duke it out today on a topic that you feel you are an expert in.

They will present other options to you, all of which will offend you highly. And when you get offended, you make a super big stink out of it, as if you are the first person on earth to be offended. HOW DARE THEY trespass on the sacred ground, that is your opinion! With Moon opposite Pluto working hard to keep you at odds with your mate, the only real winner here is the transit itself. Your pride does nothing more than isolate you. No medals are won today, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.