The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, June 28, 2022

For Tuesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 28, 2022.

When today's New Moon in Cancer arrives, it invites all zodiac signs to build a home that is full of peace, love, and happiness with someone they love.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Aries

Aries, what makes you so irresistible? As a mate, you're hard to predict at times. You're forever growing and taking up challenges in life.

For this reason, you sometimes 'outgrow' your partner and feel as though their place in your life no longer fits. You may find yourself desiring new adventures in love, and you'll have to make some decisions about the status of your current relational situation.

Taurus

Taurus, you can be a great listener. Your empathetic nature is so endearing today, and it's going to be put to use.

Today, you may find yourself involved in deep conversation. Although it's not always easy to hear the painful past of a friend or a person you love, you have big, broad shoulders and your warmth is going to be exactly what they need to get through this tough moment.

Gemini

Gemini, you already know money cannot buy happiness, but that does not mean you don't want to have fun trying.

You may find yourself enjoying the art of shopping today. Even if you don't have anyone to actually shop for, just window shopping or checking out what's for sale online can be fun for you.

Cancer

In your heart, you are someone who loves to care for people, and you may find yourself longing to have someone in your life that you can dote on and who reciprocates the same to you.

This wish can be a burning desire that later becomes a reality. You may find that there are plenty of opportunities to give and to receive from someone you love and who loves you back.

Leo

Leo, it's painful to look back at the past and to see things you don't want to see. You may be learning to work through some old relationship baggage this week.

You may not like the idea of voicing your flaws or asking someone to help you become more vulnerable and transparent with them. But, in the end, this is a good choice for your love life and it can help to build good character.

Virgo

Virgo, when you feel like you've lost the closeness of a good friend who has recently gotten married or engaged, it can be sad. There's time now that you used to spend together that you will need to fill on your own.

While this may be a transition point for you, it can also be an opportunity for you to dive into your own quest for love. Who knows what could happen in the next few months? You could meet someone new who completes your life in an amazing way.

Libra

Libra, you don't need someone who worships the ground you walk on but you would prefer to be with someone who respects you and that you can respect back in return.

Today, look for ways to share what you need from your partner in a conversation. Who knows? Perhaps they have been thinking about the same thing, too.

Scorpio

Scorpio, you've heard that there is no place for pride in love, and you may find that you're really eager to let go of any false pretenses about the subject.

You might have a little bit of a struggle in the area of pride. A part of you may need to work on not being so prideful, and understand sometimes you have to swallow it when you are in love.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you may wish to have something you see in another person's relationship. Perhaps it could be their closeness or that you wish you had someone to hold. Your envy can leave you feeling slightly hopeless and as if you're missing out.

Today, turn this negative emotion into something positive. Focus on the things you can do to bring your life closer to what you hope to experience in your relationships.

Capricorn

Love takes time to grow, and there are going to be days when it's a lot of work and not much reward.

The truth is, Capricorn, you already know that relationships aren't always going to be all sunshine and rainbows, and today you may go from feeling like you're in love to choosing the one you love.

Aquarius

Aquarius, trust is something that you earn and not always something that is easily given. So, when you first meet someone you'll want to give it time.

Your heart may sense that this person is the one for you, but give them a little bit of time and space to show you how they feel without you pushing it along in some way.

Pisces

Pisces, don't worry about the future when it comes to love.

You're going to find that perfect person and when you do, you realize why it took so long for you to discover each other. You both needed that time to grow into the perfect partner for one another.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.