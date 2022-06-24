The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, June 25, 2022

For Saturday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 25, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Aries

Aries, it's time to let yourself trust again. Sometimes love comes with a few mistakes and errors, but when two people truly love each other, they can work through anything.

Taurus

Taurus, there is no such thing as a total failure. If you learn from a mistake when you've lost and loved, you've gained a memory and an experience that can last a lifetime. Your future relationship will benefit from this experience and make you an even better lover.

Gemini

Gemini, sometimes people do get jealous. There's nothing wrong with feeling a little bit of envy at times, but there's also a time for control. Try to see what is triggering your sense of insecurity. Ask yourself what it is in your life that still needs to heal.

Cancer

Cancer, when you love someone it's good to be proud of their presence in your life. People like to know that their partner is madly in love with them and proud to be with them. That's why they adore it when you share your pictures and experiences on social media. It shows the world that you're taken and that your love is something you truly enjoy.

Leo

Leo, there's peace in your heart when you're in the right relationship. You have a total sense of calm when you're with the right person. Things fall into place and everything seems to work just fine. Sometimes, it can even feel slightly boring, and that can also be a good thing.

Virgo

Virgo, when you lose someone you've loved to another person there's deep grief. No one can expect you to just get over it. These things take time, even if it happened years ago. Your heart will always need time to heal from a wound that cut you deeply.

Libra

Libra, love requires a lot of courage. You are opening yourself to someone and letting them into the deepest parts of your heart. This requires so much courage and it's not easy to do when you've been hurt in the past. Today, focus on your heart's healing and don't be afraid to say you need space.

Scorpio

Scorpio, people give to each other when they are in love. There's no room for arrogant pride. There's just love and kindness and lots of sharing and generous energy. Today, seek the highest expression of love in everything you do. You know that passion also comes with purpose when your mind is set on doing what you know is right.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you're born to be happy. You are meant to feel love so deeply that it takes your breath away. Don't settle for anything less than total love that makes you feel alive. Today, set boundaries about love you know are best for you.

Capricorn

Capricorn, have compassion for people you love. Everyone is working on a different schedule when it comes to how they can share their emotions. You'll not always be on the same page. Sometimes you'll give more and other times, you'll be the one who gives less.

Aquarius

Aquarius, where there is true love, there's also growth. Someone who loves you will help you to be the best person you can be. And when you are in love, you want to be the best version of yourself for them, and for yourself, too.

Pisces

Pisces, when you love someone deeply, you may worry. You want to protect their heart and be there for them during good times and bad times. This is what it means to love someone unconditionally, and without strings.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.