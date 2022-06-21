The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, June 22, 2022

For Wednesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 22, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Aries

You can be such a softie, Aries. Today, you are sensitive to sweet talk, and the words of kindness touch your heart immensely.

Your ears perk up when someone seems to be investing their time in you, especially in conversation.

This is the perfect time to schedule a coffee date or to meet someone you've been chatting with online for lunch to see where things go.

Taurus

Taurus, your love of comfort, money, and pleasure in life starts to grow more and more as you desire the finer things.

You are willing to work hard for your money, which can pull you away from your dating life, especially if you're single.

Not looking for love? You may find it helpful to pick up a job at a place where there are lots of opportunities to interact with the public. Either way, Taurus, money is rolling in soon.

Gemini

Gemini, you realize that your feelings matter, and you need to defend your right to experience life on your terms.

This is a good day for setting boundaries with loved ones and starting to do things that improve your own mental health, physical health, and emotional well-being.

Cancer

Cancer, don't reflect too much over the past. There's a time and place for everything; worrying about what happened before will not change it.

The future is now, and when you can finally let go of what you've been through to heal, everyone in your love life benefits from your decision.

Leo

Leo, you need space today, and even when friends want to hang out, you may be asking for more time to yourself instead of socializing.

Today, instead of doing things spontaneously, make a plan and start to create a routine that works.

Virgo

Virgo, you've placed someone on a pedestal, and their choices can have you wondering why. You felt the way that you do.

In relationships, self-doubt and concerns for your mate's choices can arise. However, it's typical for the honeymoon period to end. So even if it's a bit of a surprise now, you'll see more and understand more later.

Libra

Libra, not everyone speaks the same love language, and you may need to learn what deeply touches your partner's heart.

Today, study how they seem to approach loving you and try to speak to them in the way that they understand you the most.

Scorpio

Today, someone may disclose a secret that confirms a thought you've been having.

Your loved one's disclosure to you is their way of saying that they trust you and feel good about your relationship's direction.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your love life begins to bloom, and you feel optimistic about the future. This is the time when your effort is reciprocated.

If you're single, you may meet someone who appears to be your opposite. But, this attracts you and makes you want to know them more.

Capricorn

Capricorn, find one thing to do daily that fosters love and affection in your relationship.

You can find different ways to show your care and concern. You don't always have to do things a certain way. Sometimes you have to do what you want because it's a way to love yourself.

Aquarius

Aquarius, today's the perfect day to plan a romantic outing or to cook a surprise dinner at home. Make tonight extra special as the planets seem to support your love life at this time.

Pisces

Pisces, you make others feel at home and at ease with how you act toward them. Today, your hospitality comes across as top-notch, and you are kind to everyone you meet.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.