Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 22, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Wednesday, June 22, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Deceit can be hard to recognize when the person who tries to pull the wool over your eyes is a master liar. As a result, you may notice things others do not and feel like a lone wolf crying in the night to warn everyone.

Sometimes you have to give others the chance to see the light, especially when you've made your best effort to alert the rest. So speak up today, and let the universe handle the rest. Nothing goes hidden for too long.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

You like to try and make things right when someone has been mistreated.

Today, you will be helping a person get what they need. You encourage good deeds when you are a person who is there for others.

You help bring balance back into the world through your charitable actions and selfless giving.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Think things through, Gemini. You have a lot of significant input from reliable sources and have gathered your facts.

Now, it's time for you to consider all angles and make a final decision. You know what you need to do, and now, the moment to follow through is here.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Foster a spiritual practice, Cancer. When you make it a point to spend a little bit of time each day searching for wisdom and looking for answers from the universe, your spiritual side grows stronger.

Your spiritual walk is like a muscle that, when you use it, often grows more potent and robust daily.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

You are experiencing a level of temptation that shakes you to your core. You may not think you can pull yourself away from giving in, but you can, Leo.

You have all the mental tools you need to avoid falling into the pit or backsliding into an old habit you've recently kicked.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

You are thinking way more than you need to be about another person's silence. They may be busy or have many things they need to do now.

When things are settled down for them, reach out then. Don't let yourself fall into thinking that you are no longer necessary in their world. Instead, give people the benefit of the doubt.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Childhood wounds surface today, and you may need to address how you feel about someone who hurt you in the past.

They may be the one who prompts you to get together to hang out as friends this year. However, your instincts may say that you don't want to befriend someone who bullied you. And, you need to decide what you want to do with your invitation.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You have this beautiful balance between being tough and being gentle, and this is what makes people trust you and want to heed your advice.

Use your powerful skills wisely today. You may not view yourself as powerful, but many others do.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Are you at odds with someone you care about? Your words can cut like a knife if you're uncareful about what you believe and expect.

You will want to read the audience and feel out of the situation before speaking from a lack of knowledge. Knowing who your audience is will go a long way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Invest your money in yourself. Are you ready to hire a life coach or work on some of your skills for work?

You may be in a powerful position to improve your work by studying and writing down a few tips and goals to get yourself started.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

People fight over how things ought to be done more often than you realize.

You may endure power struggles today with friends or even your family. Try to be the voice of reason and, when necessary — detach.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You will experience regret and remorse at some point in your life. Then, you will have to get to a place where you can forgive yourself.

You did the best you could with the knowledge you had. But, unfortunately, you need to leave the rest to the powers to determine the rest.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.