Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 26, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Sunday, June 26, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

You are where you are meant to be, Aries. Even if you wish you could be anywhere else in the world, your purpose has brought you to this place for a reason.

You may not understand what that is right now, but you will one day in the future once this test is done.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

There's nothing wrong with fighting, Taurus. Sometimes fighting is a necessary part of change. You may need to argue a bit with someone you love. But when you banter, try to do so with love and respect. So, in the end, it's a win/win for everyone.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Luck finds you where you are. So, if you really want to be lucky, it's important that you're willing to work for it.

Even if an opportunity came to you each day, if your character or skills are unprepared, then good luck will pass you by. So, today, set a goal to be the best version of yourself that you can to be prepared.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You need time for yourself to look inward. There are a lot of things out in the world that may seek to distract you from your spiritual journey.

But even if you have to set aside just a few moments a day to participate in some form of spiritual growth, it's important that you make it a priority.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

If you're looking for a new line of work or hope to make a career change, consider your skills. Perhaps there is something you do better than anyone else.

Maybe there's a way for you to build a side gig so that you can also be paid to do it for others.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You might think that the grass is greener on the other side, but is it really? There will still be problems in a new relationship.

Even if you decide to be single, there will be troubles. You have to decide which type of trouble you're willing to carry so that the journey makes sense to you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

It's good to do the research, search for answers, and get all the information you need. But there will come a point in time when you have to make a decision.

You may still be on the fence about what you want when you finally do pick a path. But, you can always adjust your choice later as you go along.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

When someone is in need, you sense it down to your bones. And, that's what your kind and caring soul is like when you love people.

Today, you may be that person who shoulders much of the burden a friend cannot take on. You demonstrate to them what being a loving and good friend is, and they really are thankful for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

When someone is trying to be manipulative and cunning, you can tell. You can spot an a fake person a mile away.

You may not call them out on their behavior, but you're observant and mindful. It's good to put their actions on your radar to be careful.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

It's good to follow the routine but sometimes it's better to stop doing things the same way just because.

Your faith, or perhaps your fears, holds you back from taking risks. So, proceed with caution and move slowly, but whatever you do, don't wait any longer to pursue a dream that requires you to veer off the beaten path.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

It's time to get going, Aquarius. You have something in your heart that you've always wanted to do.

So, now you have this opportunity to do it. You only get one life, so don't waste it procrastinating. It's good to listen to advice, take notes, and then get moving.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Strength

There's nothing wrong with being an emotional person. In fact, it's your tears that demonstrate your strength at times.

When you feel like you're carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, don't believe you aren't strong enough because you're unable to shut down and be numb. Your emotions are what help guide you toward the path of healing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.