Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 24, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Friday, June 24, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Aries, you're an eternal optimist, so when life decides to hand you a few challenges, you roll up your sleeves and say you're ready for it.

You are hitting a new stride despite all that you've had to manage this week. Even losses are stepping stones for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Today, expect challenges that make your progress feel more like an uphill climb. You will be a success in anything you try to do, but only if you stick to it until the end.

If you decide to quit, it will be much harder for you to regain momentum and you may decide to just quit. So Taurus persevere.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are part of life, and they are painful but normal. You may try to hold on to the past because it's familiar and it's what you know.

But it's time to move on to a new chapter. You've outgrown this thing that is no longer meant for you. So, let yourself experience what's coming to you with an open mind.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice

You want life to be fair, and you will do everything in your power to ensure that people are treated in the way you'd want to be treated.

But, sometimes people don't think the same way that you do and they will act selfishly instead. It can hurt your heart, Cancer, but rather than hold on to resentment, let it go. You can't change anyone but you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Something or someone may pop up on your radar as having a red flag. This time around you are smarter than you were once before.

So, instead of hoping things will get better, you decide that you're ready to let it go and move on without thinking twice.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You have a lot of courage, but sometimes your greatest strength can be found in your vulnerability.

You don't have to know all the answers or even feel like you're ready. All you need to do is be OK with not knowing and see where the road leads.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe gives wisdom as it sees you ready to receive it. So when life seems to change and you can't understand why to trust your inner voice to guide you.

There's always something new around the corner for you to see.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

Sometimes illusions appear and they aren't trying to communicate an answer or have you take action.

Their presence in your life was there to help you to awaken to the reality of things that you were still asleep on. But now you see what you need to see and can start o recognize new patterns unfolding in your life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Sometimes it takes multiple times for you to get it right. You can set out to do something and have it fail the first time.

But each time you try, your experiences help you to perfect your angle. The next thing you know, you've got what you wanted. So, keep trying.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Lucky happens when you set up the stage to make it happen. Of course, when opportunity meets you on the road, you'll want to be sure you're ready. Don't wait around for what you want to come your way, and then do the work. Start to do what you need to do now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You are following the rules closely and for you, this can feel restrictive. But, you're doing the right thing. How will you know if something doesn't work if you don't try to understand the way things are now.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Your inner voice is always there to guide you, and when you learn to trust it with all your heart, you will find out things that you never knew. You learn to have confidence in the sensitivity of your spirit.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.