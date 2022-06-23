The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes, Friday, June 24, 2022

This day will bring a few obvious examples of why the universe is not our friend. How this works is like this: You'll attempt something, and you will think this is your best work; someone will tell you it's terrible, and you'll be upset.

The upset will turn to anger, and in your anger, you'll ignore all advice and put out the same 'terrible' product again, with the same reaction from those around you. Anger rules the day and turns your actions into rebellions, all of which you lose out to.

In other words, you can't win today. You'll want to.

You'll try but today isn't about getting your way at all. It's about thinking you're right, ignoring the parameters, and getting penalized for doing it all the wrong way.

The moon's conjunction with Uranus is the transit that rules rebellion and emotional response; you are all fight, and nothing to back it up. You'll challenge anyone who disturbs your ideal, yet you still won't get your way.

And so, today isn't going to be all that great for three signs of the Zodiac, simply because it's hard to be turned down for doing something you think is top-notch that everyone around you thinks is trash.

Who the heck are these people to judge your hard work? Well, they may not be anybody, but that's not going to stop them from condemning your efforts anyway. As I said, you can't win today. Maybe tomorrow? Could be.

Taurus, Virgo, and Aquarius are three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Friday, June 24, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What really bugs you about today is that you know you're doing your best and that the work you do is not only excellent, it's rare — and should be respected. That's where things go wrong. Today's transit, moon conjunct Uranus in your zodiac sign, will put you in a situation where you are most obviously disrespected.

This will push your buttons like nobody's business, and knowing you, Taurus, you'll only be open with your opinion on the matter. You're not going to take this kind of disrespect, and your reaction will be hostile and provocative; you will challenge those around you to get into the 'ring' with you because you feel so irate that you can't let people get away with putting you down like this. How dare they!

You work so hard, and you get DISRESPECTED for your actions? Oh no, that's not happening on your watch. Today's moon conjunct Uranus ensures a hostile day filled with a moment of having to defend yourself.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There's someone at your workplace who isn't exactly fond of you, and you know it. You've always known it, but you had no idea just how vicious that person could be, and today, during moon conjunction Uranus, you may just find out. This person is bound to start an argument with you today simply to get your goat, and guess what?

Your goat will be gotten, so to speak, and you'll react like a tornado; they'll be lucky to survive your onslaught of flying words. You won't try to keep the peace or ignore what this person says. In fact, you'll overreact to such a degree that you will probably end up deserving to be disliked even more by this person.

Where things go wrong is that the other people in your work environment will side with the person who doesn't like you. You'll again be in a situation where all you feel is disrespected, trod upon, and taken advantage of.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If there's one thing you really detest, it's having your choice taken away from you. During moon conjunction Uranus, that's exactly what's going to happen. You have some obvious boundaries, one of which will be crossed today by someone you are close to. They will take it upon themselves to make a decision that concerns you — but they won't ask you for your approval.

They'll simply go ahead and instate this option. You will freak out because you don't want to be signed up for anything, and how dare they do this to you!? You will rebel against their efforts by not showing up for whatever they have in mind for you.

Your lack of presence will be read as disrespect, and your relationship with this person will start to unravel. Don't they know by now that you don't take away Aquarius' choice? Did you not send the memo? Actually, you did. They just didn't listen.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.