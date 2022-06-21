The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Tell Their Crush How They Feel During Venus In Gemini Starting June 22, 2022

Three zodiac signs tell their crush how they feel during Venus in Gemini which will start June 22, 2022.

Let's face it, sometimes we just don't have the patience to wait around for nature to do her thing regarding love and communication. Say, for instance, we have a crush on someone.

All's well with the world, and we feel great about this sweet new feeling, except there's one thing missing: our object of affection has no idea how we feel, and nothing's going anywhere until they find out.

That's what today brings; the idea of YOU telling them what's up.

Venus in Gemini is the transit that makes that possible. Suppose you have felt hesitant about just coming out with it.

In that case, today's transit will ease your nerves and support you as you come to terms with the fact that if you don't tell your crush how you feel, you may just lose momentum and let the opportunity pass you by.

So, today brings you a choice: Tell the person you are crushing on how you feel, or take the chance on blowing the moment altogether because you know how timing is; it's fickle. There are such things are 'perfect moments,' and Venus in Gemini presents this to you today.

So, signs, today is the day you tell it like it is. You put aside your fear and jump in because it's now or never, folks. This could turn into the great love of your life; what if your crush reacts so well that they, in turn, gush their love for you, too?

If you can think it, you can make it so. Good luck today, and for those signs who are particularly susceptible to the energy of Venus in Gemini, expect nothing less than acceptance and an enthusiastic response.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Tell Their Crush How They Feel During Venus in Gemini on June 22, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Well, it seems you feel nervy and strong today, and you're about to have a guest over for a visit. This guest is no ordinary person. However, they are someone you've started to develop some serious feelings for over time, and now, you're not sure you want to keep them at arm's distance.

You want more and suspect they may want to take things to a new level. Because it will take place on your home turf, you'll feel the comfort of being able to deliver your news in a safe and relaxed environment, and of course, that 'news' is that you like them a lot.

You know you risk ruining everything if this person isn't into you, but that's the fun part: Venus in Gemini is on your side and put you in this position so that you could finally find out the happy truth: they like you, right back. What fun!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You might feel a bit impulsive today, as Venus in Gemini carries with it a sort of frenetic energy, and that energy definitely gets to you. You feel a little brave, even daring, and you DO have something on your mind. You have a crazy crush on someone you know. You feel that if you tell them what you feel that they will either drive their car off the side of a cliff, or they'll accept what you have to say and reciprocate your feelings in words and actions.

Advertisement Open your heart to the love that awaits! CLICK HERE and get a psychic reading today.

You've always been shy about telling people you like them because you very much fear being rejected; you don't take rejection well at all; nobody does, really, but today is different. Venus in Gemini is on your side, Virgo, telling you to make a move, say the words, and get it out of your system. Who could be dumb enough to resist your charm, eh? Go for it!

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are usually a little hesitant to put yourself in the vulnerable position of expressing your feelings to someone who may reject you for them, and that's why this day is so special for you, Libra; Venus in Gemini affects you in such a way that you feel like throwing caution to the wind.

There is someone you like a LOT, and you feel it's up to you to let them know. Yes, you'll be putting yourself in a vulnerable place, but today gives you the guts to go for it anyway.

You figure that if you keep sparing yourself the humiliation of rejection, you'll never be around for an actual acceptance, so you might as well try, as you no longer wish to hold your feelings back. Think positive and expect great results, Libra. There's nothing here to even slightly suggest that you'll be anything but accepted and appreciated.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.