Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 21, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Tuesday, June 21, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.





Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Life is starting to look up, Aries. Things are improving a little bit at a time each and every day. Even a bad day is better than a rough day in your past. This is where your life begins to head in a new direction, and it's about time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Your intuitive side is so strong and today you experience amazing insights and revelations about the future. You have an amazing opportunity before you and it comes with believing in your heart and listening to your inner voice.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Life is a mystery at times, and you may not understand every single moment (or person) as much as you'd like. When the world feels confusing, it's important to remain confident within yourself and not worry too much about what you cannot control.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You cannot spend your entire life waiting for things to get better, Cancer. The truth is that there are circumstances that don't improve just because you want them to. In your heart, you'll know if waiting is best or if it's time to move on and do something else with your time. Life is too precious to wait, so remember that.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Focus on spiritual growth, Leo. Inner guidance is so important and when you feel lost or afraid of what to do next, seek answers through wisdom. Ask the universe for help. Consider reading, meditation, and doing acts that help to bring you closer to God.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You are so strong, Virgo, inside and out. Your determination is a gift and when you want something bad enough, you won't quit. You've got grit and that's the greatest trait that leads to success.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

It's not a bad thing to pay for someone's time when you need a life coach, advice or some leadership points. You might find it useful to sign up for a program that allows you to use the skills of a coach to help you make money or make improvements at work.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Don't fight over silly things. Big projects require a little more time and energy. When you need to focus, It's OK to turn off the phone or remove things that block you from being able to concentrate entirely.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You are carrying a large burden. This time feels a bit more difficult than the last one you experienced. you can manage to carry the burdens of this phase of your life, but you may feel tired and weary through the process.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

It's a good day for writing, reading, and doing things that are quiet and foster contemplation. Turn down the noise of life and then tune up your mental alertness.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Be brave, Aquarius. You may need to argue a point even though you prefer to keep the peace. It may feel like you shouldn't have to try so hard to get your point across, but some individuals don't hear until you are clear and concise.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Use your skills. You were born with certain skills and when you can find a way to make a living doing work you love, this is when you can say you've made it in life. You've found that sweet spot.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.