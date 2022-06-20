The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, June 21, 2022

For Tuesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 21, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Aries

Aries, money invested in couple's counseling is never wasted. You may not have success at first, but consistency is key.

If you sense that your relationship could use a boost to become a bit healthier, perhaps hiring a life coach or a therapist can be the next best step to take.

Taurus

Taurus, the best relationships have friendship at their core, and today, you need someone in your world who understands you inherently.

Cultivate a friendship bond with your partner. Try to get to know them beyond the romantic side; bring an element of true friendship into your love life.

Gemini

Gemini, it's good to forgive people and to be let go of grudges. When it comes to love, it can feel so hard to forgive your partner because you expect more of them.

The bar of expectation may be too high at times. It can be helpful to give people the benefit of the doubt when it feels like you've been let down.

Cancer

Cancer, when you're honest and clear about your feelings, even if they are negative, people respect that and find it admirable.

Today, you earn respect from the people who love you through your bold leadership in love and in life.

Leo

Leo, try not to live in the realm of regret. Holding back from sharing secrets can have you feeling as though you were untrue or unfaithful even when you were.

You will want to confront feelings of regret and bring it up to ask your partner how they feel. So, you can chat about it.

Virgo

Virgo, there are times when you can be with the right person, but things don't feel good. They may even feel wrong.

This can come up when you've gone through a painful time in your life. You may be learning how to regain your voice and to accept help when it is offered.

Libra

Libra, give in to love. You may feel like you have to hold back and not allow others to see your vulnerability.

But, the beauty of who you are inside has everything to your character and little to do with your outer looks.

Scorpio

Scorpio, you are successful in all areas of your life, so when you hit a tiny snag in a relationship it can have you wondering what to do next or even why to bother.

You will get your second wind later in the day when the Moon has changed zodiac signs, so wait before completely throwing in the towel on love. Your situation will feel better in no time.

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Capricorn, when you are questioning everything that your relationship is going through it can put a damper on your romantic life. Your partner may say that they love to hear all that you have to say. But there are times when it's important to give a partner space so they can, think, process, and breathe.

Aquarius

Aquarius, when you feel low in confidence, just admit it aloud. There is something so humbling and inspiring than to hear a successful person admit they have been over their head — and share what others can do about it, too.

Pisces

Pisces, where and with who do you invest a large portion of your time matters. If you find that your loved ones and you are not spending as much time together as you can, now is the perfect time to make changes to work a new schedule and do so.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.