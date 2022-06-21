No surprise here; a few of us are about to have a rather rough day due to some aggressive cosmic events happening in our universe.

We need to prepare our minds for the onslaught of confusion that will take place and the consequences of our reaction to it all.

While any old day of the year may come with its good or bad chances, this day special is that today we have a choice as to how rough we allow it to be.

In other words, it could be a rough day or 'just another day.' It's up to us.

Today, we have Moon in conjunction with Mars, and it feels hostile and itchy. It's like we have a problem with everything and can't put our finger on what it is.

This inability to pinpoint the issue will drive us the craziest; we want to know why we feel so weird, yet we don't get to find out. Not today, at least.

We're also looking at Venus in Gemini, which could bring the entire 'rough' aspect of the day into the world of love and romance. We must avoid picking our partners apart on this day as we may be tempted to judge them a little too severely.

Lastly, we've got the ultimate stranglehold of Moon sextile Saturn, which makes us feel like we can't escape. And, of course, escape is all we'll want on this day. Certain zodiac signs will be tearing their hair out today, trying to figure out what to do with this creed and negative energy.

Advice? Ride it out, let it be. Try not to ruin your life; the confusion of today will lead to the clarity of tomorrow.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscope, Wednesday, June 22, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today starts off with an argument with your spouse or partner and leads to that bizarre thing where couples ignore each other all day long. Pouty mouths and grim expressions dominate the day.

You both are so stuck in your prideful insistence that neither of you feels the need to give in.

Compromise is not unknown to you, but it certainly is not going to happen today; you are strict in your decisions, and whatever it is that has you and your partner at opposite ends of the boxing ring, you're not going to be the one who secedes.

You cop that Mars energy and hold on to it for real life, and all it gets you is more of the same hostility and dread at home.

At some point, you will both give up the ghost and move on, which will make you wonder why you ever stayed with this whole "I'm too proud to move off my pedestal" thing to begin with.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The last thing you needed was a Venus in Gemini transit to upset your already unstable relationship, and yet, here it is, and there you are, dealing with it. What happens is that you and your partner have wanted to 'talk things out' for a while, and you are both afraid that if you talk, you might say something that ends the relationship.

This is doubly fearsome because we also have Moon conjunction with Mars at play here, which means that you'll want to say all the nasty things you've withheld. Honestly, you really don't want to say those things, but you won't be able to help it. And, if that wasn't enough, you've got Moon sextile Saturn, making you feel boxed in and trapped.

Understand this: today is the worst of it, but you can't take today that seriously. It's worth your while to stay with this relationship. Don't blow it simply because suddenly you feel aggressive and hostile.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You're at the point where if someone looks at you the wrong way, you'll bite their head off in one quick motion. You wake up irritable, and you have it in your mind that today will not work out for you. You create an instant self-fulfilling prophecy by believing in the day's negativity.

With the help of the Moon in conjunction with Mars, you'll not only know about it but also participate in it as if you're the Olympic star of the Negativity Show.

You easily admit to being triggered, so you shall be today as someone in your world says the worst thing imaginable to you. DING!

That's all you need. And the show begins! That Mars energy is running rampant in you, and being that it's accompanied by Venus in Gemini, well, we all know who would become the target for your dissatisfaction: your romantic partner, of course. We only hurt the ones we love, right? Today makes you an expert on the subject.

