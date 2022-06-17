The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, June 18, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jun 17, 2022
For Saturday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 18, 2022.
Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Aries
Love is here, Aries. You have the right mix of passion and compassion with someone you love. Trust that your heart is leading the way while your mind is showing what you need to know — red flags and all.
Taurus
You accept love on your own terms, Taurus. If you're still not healed from a past relationship, you may attract people who sense you're not ready. It's best to wait until your heart feels stronger. It's OK to give yourself more time.
Gemini
When love is right, there's patience. You can tell when someone is right for you. They aren't in a hurry to be in your world, and they understand when you need a little time to yourself.
Cancer
You may experience doubt in love, but that is normal. When you care about someone your heart is wide open. This can give you a feeling of vulnerability that you have to work through. And, when you do, trust builds.
Leo
When you work on a relationship, great things happen. No relationship is just successful without a little bit of hard work and effort. Both people need to make an effort, or else you will find yourself striving for no reason in the end.
Virgo
Love is part surrender, Virgo. You have to give up a part of yourself when you fall in love. The parts that say you have to be afraid or that this is too good or you're not worthy. All those are myths that become obstacles to experiencing the purity of love you deserve.
Libra
Love can give you joy, but it does not always fill the loneliness. You have to find your fulfillment within yourself. Look inside and do the inner work. You're worth it.
Scorpio
Sometimes you can regret loving someone. Scorpio. You weren't wrong in feeling the emotions you felt when you were in a certain relationship. Although you may experience remorse for giving so much time to a person who didn't deserve you, you learned and that is worth something.
Sagittarius
Be honest when you love someone. You don't always have to put on a tough act and pretend you can't get hurt. When someone has the power to hurt you, you should be able to let them know. That way you can tell if they respect your needs and cherish your softer side. You need someone in your life who does.
Capricorn
Capricorn, it hurts when your partner becomes your enemy. Breakups are messy and they can bring out the worst in a person. You never see it coming until it's happening, and it can tear you apart inside. Don't take it on as if it's your fault. The ugliness you see has to do with how they feel about themselves right now.
Aquarius
Aquarius, friendships can be such a fulfilling substitute for lost love. You are in a place where you need good friends to remind you that you're a loving and caring person. You don't have to date until you're ready to open that door again. Your friends are a safe place to land.
Pisces
Good relationships are worth waiting for, Pisces. Good love is healthy. When someone is good for you, the signs are clear. When a person is not, the signs are also clear. Pay attention to the signs.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.