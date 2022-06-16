The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, June 17, 2022

For Friday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 17, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Aries

Aries, be patient with people. You have so many things you'd like to do, and when you fall in love you want a person who will run with you through life.

But not everyone is interested in racing into one thing after another. Some people prefer to pace themselves. You may find comfort in knowing more about that.

Taurus

You need security in your love life, Taurus. When tough times come into your relationship, try to remain optimistic.

It's not easy to be with someone for so long. And, the closer you get the more you get to see and know. This is a test and you'll pass it with flying colors — together.

Gemini

Gemini, when you have a moment, pause and think about all that you mean to each other.

It's so easy to think that the grass is greener on the other side, but really it's all about how well you work with your partner and tend to your relationship.

Cancer

Cancer, be generous with your love. You are so kind and giving that you may think people take advantage of your gentle heart.

But, this is what makes you such a warm and inviting person to be around. Your love is a gift that can be given over and over again without ever getting tired.

Leo

Leo, so much love is coming to you right now. You may feel like you're always the center of attention.

Your self-esteem is swinging toward a high note. There's a light around you that brings you many admirers. This is the perfect time for you to date and to meet someone to fall in love with.

Virgo

Virgo, music can bring so many fond memories into your life. You can make a song playlist of your favorite romantic love songs to listen to.

If you have gone through a breakup, try not to listen to 'your couple's song' on repeat. Replace old memories with new ones to help you heal.

Libra

When you have found your soulmate, you'll know. There's something so magical and special about the person who is destined to be with you. Your hearts connect in a way that feels right. You sense that you're meant to be. Don't fight it when it feels natural. You have all that you need here to learn and grow from.

Scorpio

Your love is healing and it helps others to see the world in a whole new light. There's something you give that is so kind and comforting. Your words are soft and easy to listen to, and your advice is wise.

Sagittarius

Right now, your heart feels like it's in a deep sleep. To love seems unfathomable to you right now, but be aware. Your sleeping slumber is soon going to come to an end. The person you're meant to love is coming right around the corner.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you lead the way in love without even trying. Your caretaker side shines through in all you do. You're tucking someone you care about beneath your wing to shower them with love and protection. You are there to guide and to comfort, which is meaningful and so needed.

Aquarius

Aquarius, it can feel as though love is a little miracle that you did not expect to happen right now. You're falling hard and it's as though you were meant to be with this person all along. It's why nothing else ever worked. Your heart was waiting for this moment.

Pisces

Pisces, it's the perfect time to plan for a trip to meet someone. If you've been hoping to have a vacation with your sweetheart, check out travel deals. It's time to make things happen.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.