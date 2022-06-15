The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, June 16, 2022

Your daily horoscope for June 16, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You can be quite a social butterfly when you want to be, Aries. When the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of friendships you will find yourself to be the center of attention.

This is your time to build strong, lasting relationships formed from new connections. You will be surprised by how easy it is to click with someone you recently met. Everything just falls into place.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You rise to the top, almost like a star reaching the epoch of stardom. You get a lot of recognition for what you do at work because your results are so strong.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of career and social status. So, this is a great time for you to set a goal and strive to meet it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

School may be the last on your mind, but you may desire to experience new things in order to learn from them.

You are a life-long learner, and online courses may be exactly what you need. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of higher learning and education.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You love nice things, but today, materialistic pursuits don't appeal to you like they usually do.

You may find helping others much more rewarding and view your gains as a way to give charitably to others.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of shared resources, which makes the next few days the perfect time to pass your blessings on to others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You have to follow your heart, Leo, and when the stars align and it feels like you have met someone you can build with, it may mean the timing is ripe to pursue a dream goal.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of commitment, and this energy is slightly more detached and dispassionate than you may be used to feeling.

You will want to listen to your heart intently, and know yourself well, so that when you feel you have to decide you are doing what feels right for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have so many things you'd like to accomplish, so when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of daily duties, the iron is hot and it's time to strike.

You can plan ahead and prepare for a productive next few days. Remove distractions and unnecessary obstacles to avoid scheduling conflicts. It won't take you long to get all you need to be completed, and then you can do something fun later.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Fresh ideas come to you easily when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of creativity.

This is a great time to plan to repaint a room or to plan a DIY project that you'd like to finish before the end of this month.

If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, perhaps consider a painting class or a visit to a craft store to see what ideas you get.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Plan to stick to what is familiar when the Moon leaves Capricorn to enter Aquarius. Even though the Moon in an air sign promises flexibility, you need and desire a little more rootedness to your day.

You will want to hold on to what gives you a strong sense of consistency and knowing what to expect can become a source of comfort.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You can come across as sharp and witty but also slightly detached and overly analytical.

When the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of communication, you may overthink things and ponder problems a bit more than needed.

Try journaling to help process your thoughts and ideas. Get your thoughts on paper to help you understand what you're thinking and feeling more clearly.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are a giver, Capricorn. Your big heart and desire the best for everyone. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of money.

This energy allows you to share your love of people by doing acts of kindness for others.

From paying it forward at the checkout line during your morning drive-thru run to helping someone in need, you will find lots of opportunities to help and to give hope.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's never too late to reinvent yourself, and this month, you get an opportunity to try something new and get to know yourself again.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of personal identity. This Moon invites you to try new things and to go beyond what you believe is possible for your life. It's never too late to dream.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You see people for who they are, and you can clearly tell when a person is acting like a friend but their motives aren't aligned with their actions. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of hidden enemies.

But all hidden things come to light. Something said or done can reveal true intentions and give you insight into a potential friendship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.