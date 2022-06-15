The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, June 16, 2022

For Thursday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 16, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Aries

Love is a gift and it's also an opportunity to experience a life you've always hoped you could live.

There's something beautiful about two people building a world together. You have a chance to do whatever your hearts decide. The world is wide open to you.

Taurus

Good love comes with lots of forgiveness, Taurus. The closer you get to someone the more you can fight and argue over little things.

This is why grace is so important in a loving relationship. You see things that you know you both want and find a way to reach a compromise.

Gemini

When people love one another they can still blame each other for things during arguments and in tough times.

The thing is to know when it's happening and to stop yourself from keeping it going. Be the first one to admit you're wrong and take a lead in the relationship so that there's a constant state of healing.

Cancer

Love comes with freedom. You can be who you are meant to be around the person you love.

If you sense that your relationship is made up of rules, restrictions, and an inability to be who you know you are, then it may mean it's time to think about the state of your relationship.

Leo

All relationships have some sort of purpose. Your relationship is a combination of your two lives merged together as one.

Your strengths and weaknesses can complement each other, and this can help you both do things you could never do alone.

Virgo

When you care for someone, sometimes you exercise restraint and hold back words you know are unkind because of your love.

You learn to lean on your care and concern for your partner and place your own needs second to everyone one else.

Libra

Trust your heart, Libra. You may find that you're able to understand things in ways that you hadn't before.

Your partner can help you to see the world through new eyes. You view the world in its sincerity and see the sincerity in others, and this helps you to find love in all sorts of ways.

Scorpio

Today, accept the things about yourself that you may not like at times. Your flaws are perfect for the right person.

Don't be hard on yourself because you feel guilty for not being able to change who you are. You were never meant to be different in order to please anyone else.

Advertisement Open your heart to the love that awaits! CLICK HERE and get a psychic reading today.

Sagittarius

When you deeply love someone, that love perseveres and grows with time.

Love has a funny way of rebirthing over and over again. Hard times make it more resilient and you see how unlimited your romance with the right person can be. You see how love truly works.

Capricorn

When you love someone, you sometimes worry about them. You may wonder if your relationship is going to last or if there are things you do that will push them away.

Worry doesn't add more time to your love, though, Capricorn, and it can distract you from the joy you can experience if you focus on what is good.

Aquarius

Love takes time to grow, Aquarius. When you rush a good thing, you miss out on all the wonderful moments that were meant to be savored.

You don't have to rush your relationship for the sake of feeling secure. Let the experience itself grow your confidence.

Pisces

When you're unsure about a person, it can be a sign that you're just not that into them. You may love lots of things about the one you're dating, but if your heart is holding back, ask yourself why? There is a reason, even if you don't know what it is just yet.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.