Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 16, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Thursday, June 16, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Who are your teachers in life? Choosing good mentors, role models, and people to learn from is smart when you are striving to grow as a person.

This Thursday, the numerology of the day is Life Path 1, the Leader, so we acknowledge the people who encourage us to do right and to improve.

The Moon will also be in the go-getter energy of Capricorn. With Capricorn, we are determined to do things that require hard work and effort.

The Capricorn zodiac sign is the ruler of the Devil tarot card which reminds us to fight off temptation when we feel it threatens our progress.

What temptations do you face, and what will your tarot card reading have in store for you this Thursday? Read on to find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Moderation is key, Aries. Today you may struggle with extremes. So, pull back a bit in order to regain self-control and avoid being one-sided.

Once you have created some distance from the situation, you'll see things much, more clearly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

What you see may not be what you get. The Moon tarot card is a sign that deceit is happening somewhere in your life.

Lies can happen at any time, and sometimes there are things you may say to yourself that aren't truthful. Be aware of the need for honesty today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Trust your gut, Gemini. Your mind and heart may be at war with one another.

You may feel strongly about something but logic urges you not to rush ahead. If you have to choose one over the other, always listen to your heart.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

Trust the process, Cancer. Focus on doing all the things that create success.

While there is never any real assurance that a journey will run its full course, there is one thing you can be certain of, and that is actions lead to results. So, focus on your part then allow the universe to do the rest.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

People can change, but sometimes they won't, and you have to decide if it's worth hanging around for.

When you wait for someone to finally see the light and do their inner work, are you are putting your own life on hold? This may be something to think about.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

When you start to change there comes a point in time where you wonder if you made a mistake.

The past can seem to be more fitting for your life, but is it really? Growing pains can hurt, so be sure that you are doing things for the right reasons, and not folding when you are at the turning.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You come up with the best ideas, Libra, so when a genius strikes, write down what you're thinking.

You don't want to lose anything that comes up in your imagination. Gather your insight and then return to them later to see which one is best for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You are someone that people admire and people trust you because you are there for them when they need you.

Your kindness is what attracts amazing opportunities for you. It's good to get excited and to anticipate doors opening for you. What you're hoping for is within reach for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Stay grounded, Sagittarius. You are in this amazing intersection where you are able to imagine something and also create it.

This puts you in such a powerful position where transformation is within reach and you are the orchestrator and author of your own life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Summer is almost here, Capricorn. It's time to travel and enjoy what's out there in the world.

If you can't afford to do a long-distance trip this year, plan to view all the local places you have not seen yet. Make it part of your bucket list for 2022.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

People can speak from both sides of their mouths. They say one thing, then do another.

You can spot a hypocrite a mile away. If you dislike socializing with a person, then just decide you won't do it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Chaos happens, and when it strikes you will need to find a way to bring balance back into your life once again.

It takes time to find your footing after a bout of change that was unexpected. You may not know how long this process will take, but you will get through it.

