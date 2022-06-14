Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 15, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Wednesday, June 15, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

We are just a day away from the Full Moon that took place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius. While in Sag, we wanted adventure, fun, change, and to learn new things.

But, now we are digging into the earthiness of the most developed Earth sign of our Zodiac.

And today, we have the energy of a Life Path 9, the Humanitarian — this leads us to work through change in life with people, places, and things.

We are giving and charitable, but also we can experience discord and distractions.

If life feels a little crazy right now, it can be. The energy we experienced was pretty intense!

Remember, this wasn't just any Full Moon it was a SUPER Full Moon whose energy lasts us up to six months.

This gives us time to figure things out, In fact, we have almost until the end of 2022, when the ruler of Sagittarius leaves Pisces for good to enter Aries.

Our fun is behind us and now the real work must be done when the Devil tarot card is the focal card of the day.

On Wednesday, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, and what can hold us back from doing what we need to do? Temptation!

How does this energy affect our lives based on what our tarot card is for the day? Read on to find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Aries, it's time to regroup. You've been putting much of yourself out into the world but now it's time to pull back like the waves of the ocean. You need to dive into what your heart and soul want and learn how to translate that into action.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are talented, Taurus, and when. you are ready to make a bit of magic, it's amazing what you can do.

Let your creativity meet with your resourcefulness in a productive way. You may be surprised by what you're able to do with your time and talents.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Fair is fair, right, Gemini? You crave justice in the world and within your inner world as well.

A part of you may do some soul-searching this week. It's always good to review your spiritual life. This week it's time to explore.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You have a lot of patience, Cancer. You have been waiting for the right moment, and it seems far off in a distance.

A part of you may not understand why things are taking so long, and this tarot card is asking you if you need to change things up or remain apathetic.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Your intuitive nature is strongest when you get the High Priestess tarot card.

You may be picking up the vibe of someone you love and sensing something they aren't telling you. Listen to your instincts and try to figure out what they need.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Things aren't always as they seem, Virgo. You enjoy a little bit of fantasy but illusions are strong and can lead you into a gray area where there's confusion.

Seek greater clarity, Virgo, and when you feel like you need to pause to get answers, don't hesitate to do so.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Rules provide you with a framework to grow, Libra.

You may not like when the way things are done appears to be archaic, but today you can make an exception to the rule to see how what is at hand can be used for everyone's best interest.

Advertisement Open your heart to the love that awaits! CLICK HERE and get a psychic reading today.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

People don't always get along, and the blame-shifting game can be the strongest today.

You may find yourself playing referee to try and keep the peace. You'll have everyone on the same page before you know it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

You are making things happen, Sagittarius. You are initiating changes due to circumstances out of your control.

You may find that a fated event manifests and things work out in your favor. Stay strong and keep your spirits up.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You are going to make more money. Financial opportunities manifest for you. Something wonderful can happen in your career and you get a promotion or a raise or someone takes notice of your hard work ethic.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

You're a diamond in the rough today, Aquarius. The day can come with plenty of challenges, but you are up for it. You're rolling up your sleeves today and learning as you go. It's going to be a great day.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Someone isn't going to get very far with what they are trying to pull. You have noticed a long time ago, and now others are going to see the problems, too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.